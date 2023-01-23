There's a point where I thought AI (Artificial Intelligence) was just starting to become too much. Seems like the only thing I see on TikTok and Snapchat now are AI filters, and "deep fake" AI videos of celebrities. People even started using AI to write commercials, stories, and do their homework. Somehow, we've forgotten all about the future documentary that is Terminator with Skynet.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO