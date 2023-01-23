ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

97.9 WGRD

SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park

A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WYOMING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver dead after losing control, rolling down I-94 embankment in southwest Michigan

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver died in a crash Wednesday morning after he lost control while getting onto I-94 in southwest Michigan. Police said the 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was entering the eastbound side of the freeway from Beadle Lake Road in Calhoun County's Emmett Township around 6:45 a.m. He lost control, rolled down the embankment, and overturned.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Global Cannabis Brand Cookies Celebrates Opening of Grand Rapids Flagship Dispensary With Michigan’s NOXX

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies announced the grand opening of its flagship Grand Rapids dispensary on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in partnership with local cannabis retailer NOXX. Located at 330 Ann St. NW, the dispensary will host a ribbon cutting before officially opening to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005461/en/ Interior of Cookies Grand Rapids dispensary (Photo: Business Wire)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Brewery Uses AI To Create New Craft Beer

There's a point where I thought AI (Artificial Intelligence) was just starting to become too much. Seems like the only thing I see on TikTok and Snapchat now are AI filters, and "deep fake" AI videos of celebrities. People even started using AI to write commercials, stories, and do their homework. Somehow, we've forgotten all about the future documentary that is Terminator with Skynet.
DETROIT, MI
WOOD

Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78

This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
MARSHALL, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

