Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"
More than 100 years later, event returns to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo native Matthew Miller hopes an idea of his will be a catalyst for bringing people together despite their differences to help build a stronger, more together community. That idea is that through the creation of a community lyceum — a series of panel discussions and...
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park
A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
Up for a Project? Lakefront Michigan Mansion for Sale Could Be STUNNING with Some TLC
Warning: Some of the paint jobs on the walls and ceilings are REALLY something... That said, this Battle Creek mansion for sale could be absolutely beautiful if someone is willing to fix it up! Plus, it's lakefront!. The 8,480-square-foot, nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom home sits on more than 2 acres and has...
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
Driver dead after losing control, rolling down I-94 embankment in southwest Michigan
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver died in a crash Wednesday morning after he lost control while getting onto I-94 in southwest Michigan. Police said the 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was entering the eastbound side of the freeway from Beadle Lake Road in Calhoun County's Emmett Township around 6:45 a.m. He lost control, rolled down the embankment, and overturned.
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
Global Cannabis Brand Cookies Celebrates Opening of Grand Rapids Flagship Dispensary With Michigan’s NOXX
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies announced the grand opening of its flagship Grand Rapids dispensary on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in partnership with local cannabis retailer NOXX. Located at 330 Ann St. NW, the dispensary will host a ribbon cutting before officially opening to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005461/en/ Interior of Cookies Grand Rapids dispensary (Photo: Business Wire)
Brewery Uses AI To Create New Craft Beer
There's a point where I thought AI (Artificial Intelligence) was just starting to become too much. Seems like the only thing I see on TikTok and Snapchat now are AI filters, and "deep fake" AI videos of celebrities. People even started using AI to write commercials, stories, and do their homework. Somehow, we've forgotten all about the future documentary that is Terminator with Skynet.
Lack of ice on lakes takes toll on ice fishing
Across the five Great Lakes, ice coverage is 4.5%. Typically at this point in January, ice coverage should be closer to 25%.
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78
This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
Did Michigan’s Oldest Hotel Serve As A Stop On The Underground Railroad?
When you're traveling and staying in a hotel you'd probably prefer to stay in one that was built more recently. Some of the obvious reasons why are that things are newer and in better condition than a place that is older and neglected. Also, it might have updated amenities that travelers want and need.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
