‘Take it slow’: Drivers urged to use caution, speed restrictions in place as snowfall picks up

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Wintry weather continued Monday after a snowy Sunday night with drivers being asked to adhere to speed restrictions on some highways as rain shifts back to snow.

People living in northern Worcester County woke up to messy roads after snow Sunday led to rain Monday morning.

“I almost crashed like three times, it was pretty bad out there, especially last night before it got all slushy,” said Anthony Aho, of Leominster. “Drive slow, definitely, that’s the only rule when you’re out there.”

Early-morning rain in Leominster is expected to change to snow later in the morning, and Scott MacArthur is ready.

“I was waiting for the snow in November,” said MacArthur, of Townsend. “You spend a lot of money for a plow and you kind of want to use it! Living out in Townsend we get a little more snow than everybody else, but it really hasn’t been enough to plow.”

MacArthur said some streets were slippery as he was headed down to Sterling to plow his sister’s driveway Monday morning.

“She’s a police dispatcher down in Sterling, so I got to make sure she can get out,” said MacArthur. “Take it slow, even with four-wheel-drive I was slipping and sliding a little out there, so absolutely take it slow.”

While some people – like MacArthur – enjoy wintertime, others are happy with the relatively snow-less season we’ve seen so far.

“I hate the snow,” said Yussef Mazour, of Lunenberg. “The cold too, it’s not good.”

The rain will transition to snow during the morning and the storm will linger through the evening commute, causing for potentially hazardous travel.

That flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast. In New Hampshire, the full shift to snow has already happened.

Troopers lowered the speed limit on Interstate 93 to 45 mph following a rollover crash with injuries near Exit 5 in Londonderry.

“Slick roadways, icing and poor visibility,” state police said in a tweet. “If you must go out, drive with caution and leave yourself extra time.”

Later in the day, state police said they had responded to 90 crashes involving vehicles that have gone off the road since 5 a.m.

MassDOT said it had about 570 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice removal.

A 40-mph speed restriction is in place on east and westbound sides of the Massachusetts Turnpike from Westfield to the New York border.

Massachusetts State Police reminded drivers to clear snow off their vehicles before hitting the roads.

“It’s coming down at a good clip right now outside our Framingham Barracks and in many areas around the state,” state police said in a tweet on Monday afternoon. “We urge motorists to fully clean all snow off your vehicles and please take it slow. Roads are slick and visibility is low.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

