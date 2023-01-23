Read full article on original website
Related
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a ‘hyped-up fraud’ and cryptocurrencies are a ‘waste of time’—but blockchain is a ‘deployable’ technology
“I think all that's been a waste of time and why you guys waste any breath on it is totally beyond me,” Dimon told CNBC on Thursday. “Bitcoin itself is a hyped up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ
In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
forkast.news
Binance says it erroneously mixed customer funds with collateral for Binance-issued tokens
Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, acknowledged it mistakenly stored customer funds in the same wallet holding collateral for its Binance-pegged tokens, known as B-Tokens, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. Fast facts. Binance said it has begun the process of transferring the assets to their...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
msn.com
Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive
(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely watched 'golden cross' that suggests more upside ahead
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely followed technical buy signal later this week. The "golden cross" occurs when the 50-day moving average moves above the 200-day moving average. The indicator suggests more upside could be in store for the S&P 500, which is up 15%...
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: FTX’s Illiquid Holdings Filled With Tokens That Sit in Venture Funds in Which It Invested; Bitcoin Falls Below $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend their Wednesday in the red. Insights: Embattled crypto exchange FTX and several venture capital firms hold a ton of illiquid tokens such as Serum (SRM). Prices. The Market Goes to the Doges. By Sam Reynolds. Bitcoin and ether are beginning the business day in Asia...
The SEC just charged 5 people with scamming $45 million from investors by promising unique blockchain tech that would be sold for trillions of dollars
The alleged scammers told prospective investors that a $100,000 investment into CoinDeal would return $56.25 billion and a Bentley GT Convertible.
nftplazas.com
The 5 best performing NFT marketplaces in 2022
The year 2022 was a rollercoaster for the entire crypto market. In contrast to the bountiful increases recorded in 2021, in terms of trade volume and user activity, 2022 was more of a rapid decline and increased user sentiment. Right from the second quarter, the crypto ecosystem had high volatility which wiped billions of dollars off the market.
decrypt.co
Stablecoin Issuer 'Does Not Blame SEC' for Derailing $9B Plans to Go Public
Despite failing to approve Circle's registration 15 months after it was filed, Circle "does not blame" the SEC for the botched SPAC deal. Circle’s plans to go public last year via a $9 billion SPAC merger fell apart after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission failed to approve the deal before its expiration.
Binance's banking partner is backing away from crypto — Signature Bank won't service digital-asset transactions below $100,000
Binance's bank transfer partner, Signature Bank, will only handle cryptocurrency transactions over $100,000 starting February, according to Bloomberg.
decrypt.co
Axie Infinity Soars 22% Amid AXS Token Unlock
Amid the AXS token unlock, Axie Infinity has experienced a hefty amount of volatility, rising double-digits, then dipping. The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) is up a whopping 21% over the last 24 hours, currently trading at $12.35, further contributing to its 80% rally that started two weeks ago, per data from CoinGecko.
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Is Hosting A Panel On The Digital Pound, Here’s Why
In its predictions for 2023, the Ripple leadership team highlighted Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as one of the biggest trends, as Bitcoinist reported. To drive this agenda, Ripple continues to actively work with the private and public sectors. One country where Ripple is very active is the United Kingdom....
thecoinrise.com
Blockstream Secures $125M to Improve its Mining Infrastructure
Blockstream, a global Bitcoin (BTC) company, has secured $125 million in a convertible note and landed loan financing to be used to widen its institutional bitcoin mining colocation services. Funding Details. The blockchain technology company announced, stating that the convertible note was led by Kingsway Capital with participation from industry...
bitcoinist.com
The Best Cryptos To Invest in Now – Our Top 2023 Picks
BNB (BNB) Metacade is the best crypto to buy now. It is a comprehensive play-to-earn gaming platform that offers a vast selection of different arcade games. All games in the Metacade have integrated financial rewards, and the platform offers various additional features designed to drive progress in the GameFi sector.
Comments / 0