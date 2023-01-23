ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ

In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
TEXAS STATE
forkast.news

Binance says it erroneously mixed customer funds with collateral for Binance-issued tokens

Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, acknowledged it mistakenly stored customer funds in the same wallet holding collateral for its Binance-pegged tokens, known as B-Tokens, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. Fast facts. Binance said it has begun the process of transferring the assets to their...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
msn.com

Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
nftplazas.com

The 5 best performing NFT marketplaces in 2022

The year 2022 was a rollercoaster for the entire crypto market. In contrast to the bountiful increases recorded in 2021, in terms of trade volume and user activity, 2022 was more of a rapid decline and increased user sentiment. Right from the second quarter, the crypto ecosystem had high volatility which wiped billions of dollars off the market.
decrypt.co

Stablecoin Issuer 'Does Not Blame SEC' for Derailing $9B Plans to Go Public

Despite failing to approve Circle's registration 15 months after it was filed, Circle "does not blame" the SEC for the botched SPAC deal. Circle’s plans to go public last year via a $9 billion SPAC merger fell apart after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission failed to approve the deal before its expiration.
decrypt.co

Axie Infinity Soars 22% Amid AXS Token Unlock

Amid the AXS token unlock, Axie Infinity has experienced a hefty amount of volatility, rising double-digits, then dipping. The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) is up a whopping 21% over the last 24 hours, currently trading at $12.35, further contributing to its 80% rally that started two weeks ago, per data from CoinGecko.
bitcoinist.com

Ripple Is Hosting A Panel On The Digital Pound, Here’s Why

In its predictions for 2023, the Ripple leadership team highlighted Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as one of the biggest trends, as Bitcoinist reported. To drive this agenda, Ripple continues to actively work with the private and public sectors. One country where Ripple is very active is the United Kingdom....
thecoinrise.com

Blockstream Secures $125M to Improve its Mining Infrastructure

Blockstream, a global Bitcoin (BTC) company, has secured $125 million in a convertible note and landed loan financing to be used to widen its institutional bitcoin mining colocation services. Funding Details. The blockchain technology company announced, stating that the convertible note was led by Kingsway Capital with participation from industry...
bitcoinist.com

The Best Cryptos To Invest in Now – Our Top 2023 Picks

BNB (BNB) Metacade is the best crypto to buy now. It is a comprehensive play-to-earn gaming platform that offers a vast selection of different arcade games. All games in the Metacade have integrated financial rewards, and the platform offers various additional features designed to drive progress in the GameFi sector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy