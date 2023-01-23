ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed

By Brooke Steinberg
 2 days ago

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you.

The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “ Spare ,” and now they can picture it for themselves.

Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches.

Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January.

Jackson also took photos of doppelgängers of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWEkM_0kOCLreH00
Lookalikes of the Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed sitting in bed flipping through Prince Harry’s memoir.
Jam Press/Alison Jackson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ujf9_0kOCLreH00
The photos of the Will and Kate lookalikes is titled “Green Cuisine serves an uno-fish-al portrait of The Windsors.”
Jam Press/Alison Jackson
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VD1b7_0kOCLreH00 Meghan Markle had ‘gentle concerns’ about Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’

“My work is all about bringing the imagined private lives of public figures to light through art,” Jackson shared. “It is that peep behind the door we all want to see. With my ‘Veganuary Reimagined’ series it is easy to imagine that King Charles and Queen Camilla would want to add more plant-based options to their diets, particularly given his quest for more environmental consciousness.”

“Or that the Prime Minister would gather for a meat-free dinner with his family to embrace Veganuary as he takes a break from running the country. Or how William and Kate would want to enjoy a moment to themselves for a plant-based brunch in bed and a break from busy schedules,” she continued.

The photos of the Will and Kate lookalikes is titled “Green Cuisine serves an uno-fish-al portrait of The Windsors.”

Jackson included Charles and Camilla doppelgängers in the shoot with a photo dubbed “Meat-Free Green Cuisine Burger fit for a King” since it’s highly possible the two would want to be more conscious about adding plant-based foods to their diet since the king is passionate about environmental causes .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ColEa_0kOCLreH00
King Charles and Camilla doppelgängers were included in the shoot with a photo dubbed “Meat-Free Green Cuisine Burger fit for a King.”
Jam Press/Alison Jackson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXFMJ_0kOCLreH00
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla lookalikes enjoy a vegan burger.
Jam Press/Alison Jackson

The photograph of the Prime Minister — named “Number Hen: A Green Cuisine Chicken-Less Dippers Su-snack” — shows him with his family eating a meat-free meal while looking at a copy of “Maths for Dummies,” which is a nod to when he suggested children should be taught math only until they are 18.

Jackson shared that her photoshoots are “full scale, costume dramas” and keep her busy, which has led her to plant-based food choices that offer her a variety of options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJqyv_0kOCLreH00
The photograph of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shows him with his family eating a meat-free meal while looking at a copy of “Maths for Dummies.”
Jam Press/Alison Jackson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrk3M_0kOCLreH00
The photograph of the Prime Minister is named “Number Hen: A Green Cuisine Chicken-Less Dippers Su-snack.”
Jam Press/Alison Jackson
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZEdp_0kOCLreH00 Can you tell these celebrity lookalikes from the real stars?

“Our campaign is a fun illustration of how reducing the amount of meat you eat doesn’t have to be so hard,” Victoria Westwood, UK & Ireland Marketing Lead, Green Cuisine, said.

Westwood explained that eating Green Cuisine doesn’t affect anyone’s lifestyles.

“What unites all the families in the ‘Veganuary Reimagined’ series is that they are extremely busy and it’s important for them to be able to make easy swaps to their diet,” she said.

“Launching as part of our wider marketing campaign, Jackson’s art shows that if the busiest families in the UK can make it happen, any family can make it happen, even if not 100% of the time.”

Prince Harry made lots of bombshell revelations in his book about the family “death cult” — including the stories of how he lost his virginity , shopping for discount clothes at TK Maxx and getting into physical altercations with William.

Comments / 7

Rebecca Swartz
2d ago

Harry is destined to be a man without a country and family he's turned his back on and stabbed in the back for attention and money and petty grievance got $$$$$$$$$. MeGain will control him and play her part as a narcissistic actress. Then she will dump him as the attention grows to low rating and money not coming. The Monarchy will survive but Harry will not.

Reply(1)
8
