Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s job security after ‘sickening’ loss

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys have perhaps been known more for playoff disappointment than anything in the last 25 years, and they were back at it on Sunday night with a brutal 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

The game featured a number of Cowboys miscues, turnovers and questionable coaching decisions, and with Jerry Jones’ team once again on the outside looking in at the NFC Championship game, reporters naturally were curious about the fate of head coach Mike McCarthy at the end of his third season in Dallas. Luckily for McCarthy, Jones appeared to put an end to any speculation.

“No, no, no, not at all,” Jones told reporters when asked if the loss would have any impact on McCarthy’s job status. McCarthy, 59, has two years remaining on the five-year contract he signed in 2020.

Jerry Jones said this loss has no impact on Mike McCarthy’s job pic.twitter.com/he2rCuhCXX

— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 23, 2023

Jones went on to point out that McCarthy made what he believed to be the correct decision to stick with kicker Brett Maher, who missed an NFL-record four extra points in the Cowboys’ wild-card victory over the Buccaneers last Monday. Maher had another extra point blocked in the 49ers game but made two field goals from 25 and 43 yards.

“Their decision for our kicker was exonerated with his field goal in my mind, and I’m proud for him,” Jones said. “But this is very sickening, to not win tonight.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the game, one in the red zone as the team was well within field-goal range. McCarthy also decided to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-10 at the 49ers’ 45-yard line in the third quarter, which fans were unhappy with.

Jerry Jones on the Cowboys’ sideline before the game against the 49ers on Jan. 22, 2023.
Getty Images
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy looks on during a loss to the 49ers on Jan. 22, 2023.
Getty Images

Dallas had a chance to tie the game on the final drive with under a minute left on the clock, but tight end Dalton Schultz made two critical mistakes as the Cowboys tried to march down the field. On the first play, he gave up running as he was going out of bounds, and due to the fact that he was moving backward, the clock continued to run instead of stopping.

A couple of plays later, Schultz failed to get both feet in bounds on a fairly routine pass to the sidelines. On the game’s final play, Dallas lined up in a bizarre formation with running back Ezekiel Elliott at center , but the play failed miserably, only gaining 8 yards as the clock hit zero.

This is how the Cowboys ended their season with their final 2 plays

First: Dalton Schultz doesn’t even bother putting his other foot down in bounds

Second: Mike McCarthy goes insane and the receiver doesn’t even bother trying to pitch it

Season over pic.twitter.com/3PF2qJXzBT

— Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) January 23, 2023

“We’re sick,” Jones said. “Just sick. Sick… Frankly, turnovers do settle the score with games like that. I’m so disappointed for our fans.

“We’ve got a locker room full of sick players.”

The 49ers move on to face the Cowboys’ division-rival Eagles in the NFC Championship game next Sunday.

