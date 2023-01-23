Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso partners with UTEP to prepare students, support small businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has partnered with UTEP to offer small businesses resources to refine their business or marketing plan. Small businesses have a greater chance of not just surviving but thriving if they have the proper...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso launches economic snapchat data tool
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has launched an interactive data tool that provides a high-level, comprehensive snapshot of El Paso’s past and present economy. The Economic Snapshot provides the public with access to timely data on key...
cbs4local.com
El Paso cheerleading team's competition uniforms found after public's help requested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A very special package to a cheerleading team in El Paso was found. The Nolan Richardson Middle School cheerleading team got word that their uniforms were found. The custom-made uniforms for the squad, that are worth more than $3,000, were found, according to El...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Water claims pipeline device caused sinkhole in south-central neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A sinkhole that damaged a woman's car was caused by device that failed. A sinkhole opened up along Feliz Place in south-central El Paso Tuesday. A coupling, a device used to hold two segments of pipeline, failed and caused the water main to leak,...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces parents plea for daughter memorial at Veterans Park but advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told CBS4 they wanted their...
cbs4local.com
Principal at Canutillo ISD placed on administrative leave
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The principal at Canutillo High School was placed on administrative leave, according to school district officials. They could not disclose why. Canutillo High School's website list Teresa Clapsaddle as the principal. Sign up to receive the top most interesting stories from in and around our...
cbs4local.com
Texas DPS explains proactive measures taken at the southern border
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Short-Term Rental is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight...
cbs4local.com
Deadline approaches to pay for El Paso property taxes; how to pay
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The deadline to pay 2022 property taxes is Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Taxpayers are encouraged to pay before the deadline to avoid delinquent penalties and interest. Payment options include:. Online at elpasotexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes or by phone at 915-212-0106. With credit card (with a 1.98% convenience...
cbs4local.com
Some closings, delays for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 due to inclement weather
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are having issues seeing an updated version of this story click here:. The possibility of inclement weather has prompted the following schools to delay its start time:. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff in the El Paso ISD will start classes...
cbs4local.com
Business owner, drivers express frustration over delayed Pellicano widening project
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Pellicano Widening project has been stalled for months and is growing the frustration of drivers and a business owner in the area. The project was supposed to be completed in July of 2022, but has been sitting untouched due to issues with the contractor.
cbs4local.com
Car falls into sinkhole in south-central El Paso; no injuries reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A sinkhole was reported in south-central El Paso on Tuesday. Firefighters with the El Paso Fire Department are responding to the area. The sinkhole was reported at the 700 block of Feliz Pl. where a car fell into the sinkhole. A woman was pulled...
cbs4local.com
Fire reported at apartment complex in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported at an apartment complex in northeast El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. Fire officials said the fire has been knocked down. Officials also said no injuries were reported. It's unknown at this...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces fire confirms arson is reason fire broke out at a former charter school
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department told CBS4 that a fire that broke out in a vacant building on Saturday is considered arson. The vacant building used to be a charter school, La Academia Dolores Huerta. On Monday the city posted a notice condemning the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Attorney not seeking re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she is not seeking re-election for El Paso County Attorney. Bernal's term ends December 2024. Bernal did not explain why. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to finish my term and...
cbs4local.com
Nolan Richardson Middle School cheerleading coach says new uniforms were stolen from porch
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Nolan Richardson Middle School cheerleading team in El Paso is out more than $3,000 worth of new uniforms. Krystel McClain the head coach said the uniforms were stolen from her doorstep. CBS4 spoke with a parent and students from the cheer team. The...
cbs4local.com
Group of people taken into Border Patrol custody near cemetery in Santa Teresa
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — State and federal authorities took several people into custody early Wednesday morning in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol were along McNutt Road in Santa Teresa near Memorial Pines Cemetery around 5:30 a.m. Our news crews spotted about...
cbs4local.com
Obituary for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen details milestones in his life, career
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The obituary for the late El Paso police chief Gregory Allen was published on Wednesday. The obituary was published by Sunset Funeral Homes. Allen was born on March 3, 1951, and passed away at the age of 71 on January 17, 2023. Allen is...
cbs4local.com
Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
cbs4local.com
Woman accused of impersonating federal employee, falsely process immigration applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday in El Paso on criminal charges related to her alleged wire fraud and impersonation of a federal employee. According to court documents, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez portrayed herself to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and defrauded more than 20 victims by providing them with the false pretext that she would process their immigration applications for a substantial fee.
