Speaker’s Edge Competition Helps Develop Career-Relevant Skills
Costco as a mini-market, remote work technology, virtual passports and artificial intelligence in the food industry were among the topics addressed at the 19th annual Speaker’s Edge competition at the University of Mississippi. Students in business, accountancy and law tackled a multitude of issues in the annual public speaking...
Spring SouthTalks Continue ‘Race in the Classroom’ Theme
The programming focus at the Center for the Study of Southern Culture for the 2022-23 academic year is “Race in the Classroom,” and the spring SouthTalks lectures follow that theme. Historically, classrooms have functioned as both intensely local spaces and as broader political stages on which debates about...
Portion of Hwy 30 Named After the Late Nathan Hodges Jr.
A portion of Highway 30 will be renamed in honor of the late Nathan Hodges Jr. A dedication ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1606 Highway 30 E, which is the site for the old Hodges Funeral Home. The Mississippi Legislature approved the request for...
State of the Program: Ole Miss Football
With the spring semester now underway in Oxford, let's take a look at how the major sports on campus sit early in 2023, continuing with football.
Planet Fitness Coming to Oxford in Old Office Depot Building
Planet Fitness will be moving into the former Office Depot in Oxford. Planet Fitness is an American franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. According to its public relations department, the Oxford club is expected to open in late summer or early fall this year. Office...
VSE Corporation opens distribution center in Olive Branch
Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”
New Grand Mart Coming to Germantown Plaza
New Grand Mart, a Korean grocery chain with several locations across Maryland and Virginia, is coming to 13069 Wisteria Drive in the Germantown Plaza shopping center. It is taking over the space previously occupied by Lotte Plaza, which closed in November. According to its website, “New Grand Mart carries a variety of fresh produce, fish, meats, and ethnic specialty items that is hard for other markets to match.” No opening date has been announced.
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
Ole Miss Football: Transfers fill short-term needs but don’t build champions
What can Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels learn from Georgia’s march to a second-straight national title, capped by the Dogs’ unprecedented 65-7 mauling of TCU in the championship game?. Driving home from a meeting, listening to the tail end of the game, and marveling at its...
Ole Miss Track & Field’s Franklin, Mitchell Earn SEC Weekly Honors
Ole Miss track & field’s Baylor Franklin (SEC Men’s Runner of the Week) and Jasmine Mitchell (SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week) have both been honored with weekly awards by the SEC, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. Franklin set the NCAA lead in the men’s 800-meter...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
Bruce mourning death of mayor
BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
‘Friends of Theora’ on Display at University Museum
Think of Theora Hamblett and you’ll likely see bright, multicolored trees from a bird’s eye view, or maybe a self-taught spinster whose visions inspired her to create art that would hang in the Museum of Modern Art. But that’s not all Hamblett was. A new University of...
Transfer offensive tackle Mana Taimani commits to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have added another key component for the 2023 season following the commitment Monday afternoon from JUCO transfer offensive lineman Mana Taimani. Taimani visited Oxford this weekend and certainly seems to be favorably impressed by Ole Miss and...
Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Falls to Missouri
Despite scoring the third-most points in a game this season, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team was unable to top Missouri, falling 89-77 on mTuesday night in the SJB Pavilion. While the Rebels (9-11, 1-7 SEC) were able to hold an early lead up 9-5 following a dunk from...
Ole Miss fans now apparently want to hire Bruce Pearl
This may be the most interesting Ole Miss message board take yet.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 17-23
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Curry Bowl – 834141 […]
BOC Calls Special Called Meeting For Tonight
On the agenda for the special called meeting by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) this evening includes a discussion for a Shelby County Sheriff substation or command center located in Lakeland. Over 10 years ago the option to have a substation off Highway 64 was presented to the city but leadership at that time decided against it. One of the reasons given at the time for turning down the SCSO substation was the sound of sirens leaving the station.
