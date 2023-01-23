Read full article on original website
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band
Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God. The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This...
Rebel on the Road: Billy Idol Plots 2023 North American Tour Dates
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll stalwart Billy Idol has announced a North American tour featuring a mix of headlining dates and festival shows. The trek will kick off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Arizona Bike Week at the Rockyard, and wrap May 20 with a previously-announced set at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California (other headliners include Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, and Echo and the Bunnymen). In between, Idol will play a mix of theaters and amphitheaters in cities like...
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
The 10 greatest old school death metal vocalists
Obituary frontman John Tardy says these are death metal’s Hall Of Fame singers, and who are we to argue
Pantera kicked off Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festival bills: "we have decided to remove the band from the program"
The controversial Pantera reunion has hit its first major roadblock as two of Europe's biggest festivals have decided to remove the band from their lineups
Big Thief Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Lucinda Williams
Big Thief are going on a Big Tour. The indie-folk band have expanded their previously announced 2023 tour through the summer, including a handful of co-headlining dates with Lucinda Williams. Big Thief have already announced a slew of North American and European tour dates that begin January 31st in Burlington,...
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Visiting Miami on a budget? European hotel chain opens in downtown Miami’s Worldcenter
citizenM had made its local debut in Brickell in November, and plans third hotel in Miami Beach.
NYC lawyer shot dead while vacationing in Chile, father says
Eric Garvin, a 38-year-old New York City attorney, was killed in an apparently random attack while he was vacationing in Chile, his father announced on social media.
Miami staying in contention for 4-star LSU commit Joseph Stone
Miami is staying in the hunt for an elite 2024 four-star athlete who has been committed to LSU since July 2022.
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett announces 2023 solo UK and Ireland tour dates
21 – Dublin, Whelan’s. Shiflett released two new songs, ‘Born & Raised’ and ‘Long, Long Year’, in 2022, which were his first new solo releases since his 2019 album ‘Hard Lessons’. He is also set to play numerous gigs with Foo Fighters...
