ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band

Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God

Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God. The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This...
Rolling Stone

Rebel on the Road: Billy Idol Plots 2023 North American Tour Dates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll stalwart Billy Idol has announced a North American tour featuring a mix of headlining dates and festival shows. The trek will kick off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Arizona Bike Week at the Rockyard, and wrap May 20 with a previously-announced set at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California (other headliners include Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, and Echo and the Bunnymen). In between, Idol will play a mix of theaters and amphitheaters in cities like...
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy