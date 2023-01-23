Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Warmer the Rest of the Week
Overnight a few clouds will pass through and the temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. Sunshine and some fair weather clouds can be expected during the day tomorrow, but it will be warmer with highs near 60 for the day. Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with temperatures back in...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
First Alert Forecast: A chilly breeze
It's a much brighter day to close out this weekend. Temps are once again seasonable, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.We still have a brisk northerly wind though, so it'll feel closer to the freezing mark at best later on. The only exception is out east, specifically heading toward the Twin Forks. A strengthening system offshore will continue to bring in more clouds and the risk of a few rain/snow showers at times through tomorrow morning.Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the 20s once again and wind chills in the teens waking up.As for the holiday tomorrow, it's looking very nice. Winds diminish, sunshine prevails and it'll be a touch milder with highs in the mid 40s.Our next chance of a few showers comes on Tuesday, but it's not looking impressive. The better bet at steadier rain is on Thursday this week.Otherwise, it's another above normal week with temps back into the 50s by midweek.
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
Periods of rain and light snow. Rain and snow are in the forecast for Friday before dry conditions return for much of the weekend. Forecasters expect periods of rain and light snow across the region. Accumulations are expected to be low with higher totals in areas well to the north and west.
First Alert Weather: Mild start, followed by falling temps
Forecast: Showers exit by mid-morning. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon. Tonight will be cold and breezy with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s. As for Monday (MLK Day), it will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday into Friday
Alert: Yellow Alert from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for pockets of heavy rain, as well as some gusty winds, especially along the coast.Forecast: We're getting brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity this morning; a lull is expected this afternoon. More organized rain/showers fill in late this afternoon (mainly after 5/6PM) with pockets of heavy rain possible through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are expected along the coast late tonight through early tomorrow morning, as well. The remainder of tomorrow will be dry with a leftover breeze in place. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be quiet, but colder. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 40. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast
A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
Ready for spring? AccuWeather has a sneak peek of the long-range forecast
No matter what Punxsutawney Phil prognosticates on Feb. 2, AccuWeather meteorologists say it will still feel like winter for more than half of the nation over the next six weeks. The middle of January marked the halfway point in meteorological winter, which comes to an end in just five weeks...
Snow squalls today; new winter storm Wednesday
A potent cold front will navigate through the North Country with scattered snow showers/squalls today followed by more widespread snowfall by late Wednesday in association with a new winter storm.
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
KFVS12
History of the press, the presidency and the US with Pam Parry | Stories of the Heartland 1/24/23
Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. A look at new business and events in the next two months|Sikeston This Week 1/24/23. Updated: 21 minutes...
Warm today, tomorrow… rain and colder weather on the way
After some morning rain and gloomy conditions, we should see some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. “Most of this should clear by the late morning and the afternoon looks mostly dry,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Sunshine returns today before rain moves in on Wednesday
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Insert sun and delete wind today, then ctrl-alt-delete a messy Wednesday. Today: Sunny, lighter winds. Highs: 47-53. Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 29-35. Tomorrow: Rain, maybe starting as wintry mix. Highs: 42-47. Forecast in...
