Yellowstone is one of the most popular television shows on right now. Because of that popularity, spin offs shows are starting to be created to tell the story of the Dutton family. We've had 1883 and and now 1923 to get a glimpse into the Dutton family past. We'll have another spin off called 6666 which will focus on the famous ranch in West Texas. Over the next couple of months, filming will be taking place in North Texas for another spin off series called 1883: Bass Reeves which will tell the true story of America's first black U.S. Deputy Marshall.

WAXAHACHIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO