Douglasville, GA

Comments / 8

Renee Burdette
2d ago

I hate when u are worried it yr family or close friend u havnt heard from them they don't answer now I wait

Reply
5
 

11Alive

Several hurt in multiple car crash near Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA — Update: All lanes of I-75 north are now clear past Mt. Paran Road and Northside Parkway following a crash that had previously blocked all lanes, GDOT announced at 4:48 p.m. Original story below:. Many people are hurt after several cars crashed on I-75 near the Chattahoochee River,...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman

A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
CALHOUN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Second victim dies in Senoia double shooting

The second victim in a double shooting has died from his injuries. Kip Harris, 54, passed away Friday after being hospitalized since the Jan. 17 shooting. The incident occurred in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in Senoia. Just after midnight, a woman notified police that she had discovered the bodies of two male victims lying side by side.
SENOIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woodstock police officer helps woman who ran out of gas

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A citizen thanked a Woodstock police officer who used his patrol car to push a stranded woman before he physically pushed it to the station. The Woodstock Police Department said Officer B. Keane helped the driver, whose daughter tagged Woodstock Police in a Facebook post. The driver...
WOODSTOCK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car windows smashed during suspected thefts in SE Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two people suspected of breaking into multiple cars in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood. Several people reported break-ins on Tuesday night at Woodward Avenue. Officers spoke to several people who said they were missing several possessions. Police investigators believe two men were looking into...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver escapes from SUV sinking into Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is recovering after a scary situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. Cobb County police say the person lost control and drove into the river at Paces Mill early that morning. The driver was able to escape the flooding vehicle and swam through the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City traffic stops yield arrests

Three apparently routine traffic stops in Peachtree City in recent days led to arrests on a variety of other charges. According to reports, a vehicle was stopped Jan. 22 in the area of Huddleston Road and Fulton Court due to a headlight violation. The officer detected a marijuana odor coming from the car, although the ensuing search yielded nothing.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

All residents escape Dekalb County apartment fire, cause under investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County firefighters are working to learn what caused a fire that damaged several units in an apartment complex on Wednesday. Capt. Jaeson Daniels said fire crews responded to a report of someone trapped inside a burning building 10 a.m. Crews didn't discover anyone inside the building when they arrived.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
ATLANTA, GA

