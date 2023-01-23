Read full article on original website
Renee Burdette
2d ago
I hate when u are worried it yr family or close friend u havnt heard from them they don't answer now I wait
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark BoothDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Several hurt in multiple car crash near Chattahoochee River
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes of I-75 north are now clear past Mt. Paran Road and Northside Parkway following a crash that had previously blocked all lanes, GDOT announced at 4:48 p.m. Original story below:. Many people are hurt after several cars crashed on I-75 near the Chattahoochee River,...
wrganews.com
Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman
A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
Newnan Times-Herald
Second victim dies in Senoia double shooting
The second victim in a double shooting has died from his injuries. Kip Harris, 54, passed away Friday after being hospitalized since the Jan. 17 shooting. The incident occurred in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in Senoia. Just after midnight, a woman notified police that she had discovered the bodies of two male victims lying side by side.
WATCH: Plane Crashes Into Semi-Truck On Georgia Highway
Skycam footage shows the aftermath of the incident.
Suspects used hammer to smash their way into 5 Henry County businesses, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are searching for a trio of suspects they say went on a burglary spree earlier this month. Officers say three suspects used a hammer to smash their way into five businesses on Fairview Road and E. Atlanta Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed by Gordon County deputies during attempted traffic stop, GBI says
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - A 51-year-old Gordon County man was shot and killed by deputies during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said Gordon County deputies were attempting to pull over a truck driven by 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch along...
fox5atlanta.com
Woodstock police officer helps woman who ran out of gas
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A citizen thanked a Woodstock police officer who used his patrol car to push a stranded woman before he physically pushed it to the station. The Woodstock Police Department said Officer B. Keane helped the driver, whose daughter tagged Woodstock Police in a Facebook post. The driver...
fox5atlanta.com
Car windows smashed during suspected thefts in SE Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two people suspected of breaking into multiple cars in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood. Several people reported break-ins on Tuesday night at Woodward Avenue. Officers spoke to several people who said they were missing several possessions. Police investigators believe two men were looking into...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver escapes from SUV sinking into Chattahoochee River
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is recovering after a scary situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. Cobb County police say the person lost control and drove into the river at Paces Mill early that morning. The driver was able to escape the flooding vehicle and swam through the...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb convenience store left damaged after driver crashes car into building
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Employees at a DeKalb County gas station got a fright when a driver crashed his car into its convenience store early Tuesday morning. Officials say the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Neighbors Market Chevron gas station on the 3400 block of Flat Shoals Road.
Georgia Woman Found Dead in Car Dealership Reportedly Killed by Hitman Hired By Ex-Boyfriend
A Georgia woman was allegedly killed at the order of an ex who is reportedly still on the loose. Courtney Owens, a 34-year-old woman who was found dead on December 9 inside the Snellville car dealership where she was employed, was shot by a man who was allegedly hired as a hitman by her ex-boyfriend and former business partner.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in several states arrested after Rockdale County chase, sheriff says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in several states was arrested after a multi-county chase came to an end in Rockdale County, the sheriff says. Daryn Rouse, 27, was wanted in North Carolina for armed robbery and Maryland for armed bank robbery. Sheriff Eric Levett says Rouse was spotted...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City traffic stops yield arrests
Three apparently routine traffic stops in Peachtree City in recent days led to arrests on a variety of other charges. According to reports, a vehicle was stopped Jan. 22 in the area of Huddleston Road and Fulton Court due to a headlight violation. The officer detected a marijuana odor coming from the car, although the ensuing search yielded nothing.
5 inmates record stabbing of inmate at Clayton County Jail, victim’s mother says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has an exclusive video showing a violent attack inside the Clayton County Jail. The victim’s mother told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that five inmates stabbed her 21-year-old son 23 times on December 31. “He had stabbings to his ear,...
Suspected burglar claims she was ‘given’ the Newnan house police say she broke into
NEWNAN, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she told police the house that she broke into was given to her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Monday, around noon, Newnan police were called to a burglary in process on Camden Road. The...
fox5atlanta.com
All residents escape Dekalb County apartment fire, cause under investigation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County firefighters are working to learn what caused a fire that damaged several units in an apartment complex on Wednesday. Capt. Jaeson Daniels said fire crews responded to a report of someone trapped inside a burning building 10 a.m. Crews didn't discover anyone inside the building when they arrived.
Decatur police: Nine puppies found abandoned overnight in dog park
DECATUR, Ga. — Several puppies are looking for the ‘paw’fect home after authorities say they were left to fend for themselves in a dog park in Decatur. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Decatur Police Department says nine furry friends were left...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
Comments / 8