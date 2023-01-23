Read full article on original website
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".
Phys.org
Viewpoint: Japan is paying families 1 million yen to move to the countryside, but it won't make Tokyo any smaller
The Japanese government has announced a fresh round of incentives for people to move out of the Tokyo region. From April 2023, families seeking a new life in greener pastures will receive JPY1 million (£6,380), per child. This represents an increase of JPY700,000 on previous such payments. Once the...
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Attack from space would trigger collective defence, say US and Japan, amid China fears
The US and Japan have said that an attack in space would trigger their security treaty, as senior officials from both countries warned that China represents the “greatest strategic challenge” to regional security. “We agree that [China] is the greatest shared strategic challenge that we, our allies and...
Elon Musk Hails a Game Changer In Brazil And Argentina
Brazil and Argentina want to create a common currency.
China Gets Hold Of Alibaba And Other Tops Execs Of Chinese Companies To Trumpet Confidence In Domestic Economy On State TV
Executives from 21 private-sector Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, lauded their confidence in the nation’s economy in an unparalleled program aired by China’s state broadcaster. Alibaba Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong represented the company, considered the tech barometer of the country. The other companies...
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
The 10 most powerful passports in the world in 2023
The world's three most powerful passports are all from Asia. The US passport is ranked 7th, behind countries including Japan, Luxembourg, and Denmark.
The UAE and India are in talks to use rupees to trade non-oil commodities in shift away from US dollar, report says
The UAE and India are in early talks to conduct non-oil trade in rupees, according to Reuters. The move would signal a shift away from the US dollar, which dominates global commodities trade. Both countries signed a free trade agreement last year with a goal of increasing non-oil transactions to...
Some of the world’s top economists have weighed in on Argentina and Brazil’s plan for a common currency: ‘This is insane’
Economists don't see Brazil and Argentina's common currency idea panning out.
China's Huawei looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales
As technicians in a distant control room watch on display screens, an automated crane at one of China’s busiest ports moves cargo containers from a Japanese freighter to self-driving trucks in a scene tech giant Huawei sees as its future after American sanctions crushed its smartphone brand.The backbone of the “smart terminal” at the Tianjin Port, east of Beijing, is a data network built by Huawei, which is reinventing itself as a supplier for self-driving cars, factories and other industries it hopes will be less vulnerable to Washington's worsening feud with Beijing over technology and security.The ruling Communist Party...
France 24
France, Germany agree 'common line' on Europe's response to US Inflation Reduction Act
The French and German leaders pledged to strengthen ties at a meeting in Paris on Sunday. Among the issues discussed was how to boost European competitiveness to counter the US Inflation Reduction Act, which includes hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies for American-made green tech. Plus, we take a look at how Argentina's farmers are coping with three years of drought and how the problem is impacting exports.
China and Russia Are Bringing Their Growing Military Cooperation to Africa
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov said U.S. officials think "only they can conduct exercises around the world," as he defended joint Russia-China-South Africa drills.
