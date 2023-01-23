ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42 House Calls: Reducing the risk of cervical cancer, symptoms of smoke pollution

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue .

This week, Dr. Celeste discusses how you can reduce the risk of getting cervical cancer and the symptoms of smoke pollution.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis . Feel free to send us questions for Dr. Reese-Willis at Housecalls@CBS42.com or message us on Facebook.

CBS 42

CBS 42

