Bankrupt Brazilian retailer Americanas owes about $8 billion, court finds
SAO PAULO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA (AMER3.SA) owes a variety of creditors around $8 billion, a Rio de Janeiro court said on Wednesday, providing the most detailed picture yet of the banks and other groups exposed to the company's bankruptcy.
Stocks face 50% freefall in ‘meat grinder,’ investor Jeremy Grantham says
The stock market is set to go “back to the meat grinder” this year despite a recent minor rally, with the broad-based S&P 500 potentially plummeting by 50% in a worst-case scenario, famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned Tuesday. Grantham, the 84-year-old co-founder of Boston-based asset management firm GMO, told clients in a letter that the “first and easiest leg of the bursting of the bubble” in US stocks is now “complete,” with “the most extreme froth” wiped out during last year’s selloff. Under his projections, the S&P 500 would plunge by about 17% to approximately 3,200 for the full year of 2023,...
CNBC
Chevron announces $75 billion stock buyback, dividend boost
The buyback program will become effective on April 1, with no set expiration date, the company said in a press release. The dividend hike increases Chevron's per share payout to $1.51 per share from $1.42, and will be payable on March 10. Chevron's market cap was roughly $350 billion as...
Tesla stock could soar 50% and is the top pick in an auto sector that's seeing an EV 'shake-out,' Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says
Tesla stock could add 50% despite price cuts to vehicles, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Adam Jonas cited Tesla's strong balance sheet and profitability. "Tesla's recent price cuts are just the latest sign the EV market may be entering the 'shake-out' phase," he wrote. Tesla stock could gain 50% on...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
Sharpie, Yankee Candle parent Newell Brands reducing its office jobs by 13%
Newell Brands will soon start reducing its office staff by 13%, the corporate parent of brands such as Sharpie and Yankee Candle announced on Monday.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely watched 'golden cross' that suggests more upside ahead
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely followed technical buy signal later this week. The "golden cross" occurs when the 50-day moving average moves above the 200-day moving average. The indicator suggests more upside could be in store for the S&P 500, which is up 15%...
Rupert Murdoch’s Fox and News Corp. merger falls apart after the Australian billionaire withdraws his proposal to combine them
Murdoch indicated that the combination was "not optimal at this time," according to a press release from News Corp.
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
Motley Fool
Why ExxonMobil and Chevron Stocks Dried Up Today
An analyst at a prominent global bank made price cuts to both companies' shares. While these slices weren't drastic, they come at a relatively nervous time for the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Japan's Nidec slashes full-year operating profit forecast on weak demand, restructuring costs
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half on Tuesday as it faced pressure from weakening demand for technology goods and a slower-than-expected recovery of the global car industry.
Johnson & Johnson Cuts Production, Ends Contracts For Not So Successful COVID-19 Shot
Johnson & Johnson JNJ has significantly scaled back its efforts of manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine after facing a fall in demand. The FDA approved the single-dose shot in February 2021 as it carried fewer cold-chain storage requirements than other shots. J&J's initial supply was small. At least nine companies agreed...
A longtime Tesla bull slashes its price target by nearly 50% as it sees lower earnings and revenue at the EV maker
Tesla's price target was cut by 49% to $180 at Jefferies on Tuesday. It lowered its valuation estimate after Tesla announced vehicle price cuts last week. Jefferies reduced its revenue and per-share earnings estimates on the EV maker. Tesla's price target at Jefferies was sliced by nearly 50% on Tuesday,...
