wfxrtv.com
Troutville dentist office damaged in fire
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a building fire on Lee Highway on January 24. On Tuesday evening, crews arrived and found flames coming from a room inside the Scott K. Miller Dentist’s Office. Fire officials say they were able to salvage parts of the building and safely put the fire out.
WSLS
Residents displaced, one hospitalized after house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home have been displaced after a fire left flame and smoke damage to the building, according to the Danville Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Central Street on Tuesday (Jan. 24) at about 11:41 p.m. Fortunately, everyone inside made...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire engulfs structure and vehicles in Stewartsville
A fire engulfed a structure and vehicles in Stewartsville on Monday. In the early morning of Jan. 23, at 3:29 a.m., Bedford County Communications dispatched Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD), Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, and Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue for a reported structure fire in the area of the 2300 block of Lovers Lane.
wfxrtv.com
Road closure in Lynchburg today
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg has announced a lane closure is in place for the day. City officials say the closure is taking place on a portion of Florida Ave., from Augusta Street to Grace Street, so that Verizon crews can conduct emergency repairs in the area.
WSET
3 taken to hospital after crash on Goodview Road in Bedford County: Officials
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An area fire department said multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County on Monday. At 10:05 a.m., the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Goodview Road at Meador Road for an accident with entrapment.
WSLS
No one hurt after early morning Bedford County fire
BEDFORD, Va. – Fortunately, no one was hurt in a Bedford fire that took several hours to fully extinguish, according to the Bedford Fire Department. On Monday (Jan. 23) shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the 2300 block of Lovers Lane, authorities said. They arrived to find...
WSET
'Smelled something burning:' Multiple Concord Fire crews respond to Dollar General
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Multiple crews were called out to the Dollar General in Concord on Saturday for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived on the scene at 11:01 a.m. and spoke with workers who said they smelled something burning. The company searched the building and found...
wfxrtv.com
Building a total loss after fire in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — There was a fire this morning in Salem, and crews are still at the scene after the building was determined a total loss. According to officials, Salem Fire-EMS got the call just before 2:30 this morning for a commercial fire. They say they arrived to find a warehouse fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke was coming out of it.
South Boston Police investigate shooting in Washington Avenue area
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The South Boston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on January 25. Police say the incident happened in the College Street and Washington Avenue area on Tuesday night. Reports say, during the shooting, vehicles were hit by gunfire. There are no reported injuries at this time. South Boston […]
wfxrtv.com
Crews rescue two people trapped in vehicle after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department reports that two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crash that happened on Sunday, Jan. 22. Around 2 a.m. officers from the Blacksburg Police Department witnessed the crash on US 460 and advised the New River Valley 911 center. On the scene, officers discovered two people trapped inside the vehicle on the eastbound ramp of South Main.
Virginia state troopers rescue red-tailed hawk caught in cable wires on I-64 in Alleghany
The troopers were able to free the hawk, and it was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro for treatment. It will eventually be brought back to the area in which it was found and released.
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
wfxrtv.com
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after altercation in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an altercation at a home in Henry County Tuesday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the...
WSET
Several guns stolen from a Campbell County home: Sheriff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said several guns were stolen from a home in the area on Monday. Deputies received a call on Monday about a breaking and entering in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. The home was broken into between the...
WDBJ7.com
Fentanyl seized, man arrested in Roanoke drug investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested and drugs were seized from a Roanoke home as part of a drug investigation. Investigators arrested DeAngelo Omer Baker, 34 of Roanoke, and he was charged with Attempting to Distribute/Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, two counts of Possession of Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 substance with Intent to Distribute. Baker was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.
WSLS
Two hospitalized after crash on US-460 ramp in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Two were hospitalized after a crash on a US-460 ramp in Blacksburg early Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS. Rescue crews said at around 2 a.m., they were called to the EB460 Bypass Ramp at South Main for a crash and entrapment. Blacksburg Police Department...
WDBJ7.com
The Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Truck drivers are no longer allowed to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station. The Virginia DMV asked Virginia State Police to start enforcing the new policy. One truck driver explained how taking away another parking option can impact their work. “The biggest problem is...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
