Bedford, VA

Troutville dentist office damaged in fire

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a building fire on Lee Highway on January 24. On Tuesday evening, crews arrived and found flames coming from a room inside the Scott K. Miller Dentist’s Office. Fire officials say they were able to salvage parts of the building and safely put the fire out.
TROUTVILLE, VA
Residents displaced, one hospitalized after house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home have been displaced after a fire left flame and smoke damage to the building, according to the Danville Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Central Street on Tuesday (Jan. 24) at about 11:41 p.m. Fortunately, everyone inside made...
DANVILLE, VA
Fire engulfs structure and vehicles in Stewartsville

A fire engulfed a structure and vehicles in Stewartsville on Monday. In the early morning of Jan. 23, at 3:29 a.m., Bedford County Communications dispatched Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD), Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, and Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue for a reported structure fire in the area of the 2300 block of Lovers Lane.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Road closure in Lynchburg today

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg has announced a lane closure is in place for the day. City officials say the closure is taking place on a portion of Florida Ave., from Augusta Street to Grace Street, so that Verizon crews can conduct emergency repairs in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
No one hurt after early morning Bedford County fire

BEDFORD, Va. – Fortunately, no one was hurt in a Bedford fire that took several hours to fully extinguish, according to the Bedford Fire Department. On Monday (Jan. 23) shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the 2300 block of Lovers Lane, authorities said. They arrived to find...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Building a total loss after fire in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — There was a fire this morning in Salem, and crews are still at the scene after the building was determined a total loss. According to officials, Salem Fire-EMS got the call just before 2:30 this morning for a commercial fire. They say they arrived to find a warehouse fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke was coming out of it.
SALEM, VA
South Boston Police investigate shooting in Washington Avenue area

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The South Boston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on January 25. Police say the incident happened in the College Street and Washington Avenue area on Tuesday night. Reports say, during the shooting, vehicles were hit by gunfire. There are no reported injuries at this time. South Boston […]
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Crews rescue two people trapped in vehicle after crash in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department reports that two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crash that happened on Sunday, Jan. 22. Around 2 a.m. officers from the Blacksburg Police Department witnessed the crash on US 460 and advised the New River Valley 911 center. On the scene, officers discovered two people trapped inside the vehicle on the eastbound ramp of South Main.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
ROANOKE, VA
Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
RIDGEWAY, VA
Several guns stolen from a Campbell County home: Sheriff

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said several guns were stolen from a home in the area on Monday. Deputies received a call on Monday about a breaking and entering in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. The home was broken into between the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Fentanyl seized, man arrested in Roanoke drug investigation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested and drugs were seized from a Roanoke home as part of a drug investigation. Investigators arrested DeAngelo Omer Baker, 34 of Roanoke, and he was charged with Attempting to Distribute/Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, two counts of Possession of Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 substance with Intent to Distribute. Baker was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
ROANOKE, VA

