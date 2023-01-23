Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
koxe.com
Deanna Allene (Manning) Byer, 84, of Brownwood
Deanna Allene (Manning) Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church with Todd King officiating; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Dimantina Najera, 77, of Brady
Funeral services are pending in Brady for Dimantina Najera, 77, of Brady. She passed away on January 24, 2023 in San Angelo. Arrangements pending with Heritage Funeral Home of Brady.
koxe.com
Beatrice Irene “Bea” Matchus, 96, of Brady
Beatrice Irene “Bea” Matchus, age 96, of Brady and formerly of Midland passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 in San Angelo. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels.
koxe.com
Julie Gay Clark, 72, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
George Benton, 76, of Bangs
George Benton, age 76, of Bangs, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023. Services for George are currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Julie Gay Clark
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Bobby Thompson, 83
Bobby Thompson, 83, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Comanche, TX. Bobby Thompson was born on May 24, 1939, in Blanket, TX, to Lawrence Thompson and Veda Thompson. Bobby married Emma Sue Carlisle. The couple had 3 children, Shirley Glenn, of Early, Tommy Thompson, of Blanket and Danny Thompson of Blanket.
koxe.com
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, 62, of Brownwood
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, age 62, of Brownwood, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Greater Faith Community Church. Jimmy was born on February 6, 1960 in...
brownwoodnews.com
Rachel ‘Sunny’ Lopez-Dodge
Rachel Gail “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge went to her heavenly home January 18, 2023. She was 58 years young. Rachel was born in Muleshoe, Texas on August 1, 1964. Her parents were Pedro “Pete” De la Rosa Lopez and Frances Martinez Lopez, who have both preceded her in death along with her brother Daniel Lopez. Left to celebrate her life are sister Teri (Ronnie) Bollinger of Brownwood; daughters Reina (Kenny) Capano/Bonner and Quinn (Brent) Berensten; grandsons Sekai Capano and Hakim Bonner.
koxe.com
Beverly King, 69, of Rochelle
Beverly King, 69 of Rochelle, Texas passed away on January 23, 2023 in San Angelo, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, January 26, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Funeral service is Thursday, January 26, at 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Interment at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady.
koxe.com
Donna “Nana” Alexander, 79, of Early
Donna “Nana” Alexander, age 79, of Early, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center North in Abilene. Memorial Service for Donna will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Early Church with Pastor Donnie Pinkston officiating; a private burial will be held at a later date.
koxe.com
Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit Accepting Entries This Weekend
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be accepting entries Friday, January 27th, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 28th, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Depot, located at 600 E. Depot Street in Brownwood. The 2023 Stars of Texas exhibit is a juried fine arts exhibit which is open to Texas residents 18 and older. Over $7,000 in awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception on February 4, 2023.
koxe.com
Early Resident Succumbs to Injuries in January 12th Wreck
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?
We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
koxe.com
Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite
Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:20 pm to 2:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. The service follows at 2:00 pm with interment at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
koxe.com
Brown County Sports Calendar 1/24 – 1/28
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
koxe.com
Ribbon Cutting Held for Grits and Grace Boutique
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Grits and Grace Boutique on Friday, January 20th. They are located at 110 North Fisk in Brownwood. Owner, Reeanna Grace, has had an online presence and following for her boutique for over two years. Working towards her dream, she was able to open up her store front with a Grand Opening on January 14th. She looks forward to achieving many more goals for her store in the future. With shipping options available across the country, Reeanna wanted to offer a unique women’s boutique with fun and fashionable clothing that makes a statement.
koxe.com
CASA Lunch and Learn to be held on National Soup Day
National Soup Day is Friday, February 3rd. The public is invited to a CASA Lunch and Learn session on National Soup Day. CASA, court-appointed special advocates, in the Heart of Texas serve children in Brown, Comanche and Mills counties. By attending this event, perhaps bringing a fried or co-worker, you...
brownwoodnews.com
Passenger in Jan. 12 accident on Early Blvd. succumbs to injuries
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
Comments / 0