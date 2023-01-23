Read full article on original website
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
dctheaterarts.org
Fun French farce ‘Boeing Boeing’ flies by fast at Reston Community Players
Reston Community Players (RCP) recently opened the madcap comedy Boeing Boeing at CenterStage in Reston. The farce, written by French playwright Marc Camoletti, originally debuted in 1960 and was translated into English by Beverley Cross. The show (which is in the Guinness Book of Records as the most-performed French play...
NBC Philadelphia
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.
The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
Woonsocket Call
This Club Is Quickly Becoming The Most Sought-After Place For Holistic Wellness In Camp Springs MD
Joi Luck Club is an exclusive social club located in Camp Springs MD, near Washington DC, which focuses on holistic wellness and helping people make meaningful connections that will propel them forward in their personal and professional lives. Founded by Dionne Joi, Joi Luck Club has made a name for...
Walmart confirms it’s closing iconic locations – see full list of stores under threat
WALMART has confirmed that its closing a number of locations -- see if your go-to store is on the list. Numerous popular retail chains like Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS are closing locations, as Americans rely more on online shopping, which could affect your shopping plans. WALMART. Walmart was forced to...
WLTX.com
The East Coast is in a snow drought
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Outside of Christmas week, most of the Eastern US has experienced a very warm winter. This coupled with an upper-level pattern that has seen storm systems remain away from the Atlantic coast has resulted in a snow drought along the coastal Atlantic. In this article, we...
D.C.’s Northern Bus Garage Will Be Home to All Electric Fleet When It Reopens
Two pieces of Metro’s electric bus future fell into place Wednesday: the official word that Northern Bus Garage will be an electric bus-only facility when it reopens in 2027; and Metro’s first large order of electric buses will start to arrive late this winter and will hit the streets shortly thereafter.
mocoshow.com
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
Together We Can Do Big Things:’ Vietnamese Community Celebrates Lunar New Year At Eden Center
This weekend marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important holidays for Asian communities throughout the world and in the D.C. region. In Falls Church, members of the Vietnamese diaspora celebrated their version of the holiday, which is known as Tết. Hundreds of people gathered at the Eden Center, which has long been considered a central hub for the local Vietnamese community.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
fallriverreporter.com
Three from Washington D.C. charged with stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Wrentham Outlets
BOSTON – Three men from the Washington, D.C., area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for stealing thousands of items from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Mass. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel...
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
newsmemory.com
We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville
In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette
Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
Bus delays, cancellations impacting DC’s most vulnerable students
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Delays and even canceled bus routes are leaving some of D.C.’s most vulnerable students stranded. That’s according to parents who spoke to DC News Now Tuesday. “I’m at the window, on the phone, trying to figure out when your bus coming,” said Valencia Roye. “It don’t make no sense.” Roye […]
