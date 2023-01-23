Read full article on original website
DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations
EV Drivers Can Look Forward to More Fast Charging Options. Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and...
Delaware to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Jan. 26 to SNAP Households, Eligible TANF, General Assistance Households
NEW CASTLE (Jan. 25, 2023) – The Delaware Division of Social Services (DSS) will issue emergency benefits for January to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
Governor Carney Announces Major Child Care Investments and Initiatives
DOVER, Del. – Governor Carney on Tuesday announced the administration’s child care priorities and investments for the coming year. As outlined in last week’s State of the State address, Delaware will continue to make child care policies and investments a priority. The State will be taking the...
Delaware Nonprofits Share in Grant Funds to Promote Financial Literacy
A wide-ranging group of community organizations serving Delawareans from all walks of life have been selected to receive year 2022 grants from the Financial Literacy Education Fund (FLEF). “Financial literacy levels the playing field across all communities in our state,” said Delaware State Bank Commissioner Robert Glen. “For this round...
Flag Lowering for the Victims of the Tragedy in Monterey Park, California
As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, President Biden has ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on January 26, 2023. In concurrence with the President’s...
