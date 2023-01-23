ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

delaware.gov

DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations

EV Drivers Can Look Forward to More Fast Charging Options. Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and...
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Announces Major Child Care Investments and Initiatives

DOVER, Del. – Governor Carney on Tuesday announced the administration’s child care priorities and investments for the coming year. As outlined in last week’s State of the State address, Delaware will continue to make child care policies and investments a priority. The State will be taking the...
delaware.gov

Delaware Nonprofits Share in Grant Funds to Promote Financial Literacy

A wide-ranging group of community organizations serving Delawareans from all walks of life have been selected to receive year 2022 grants from the Financial Literacy Education Fund (FLEF). “Financial literacy levels the playing field across all communities in our state,” said Delaware State Bank Commissioner Robert Glen. “For this round...
