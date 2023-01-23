Investing.com -- Stocks are set to open lower after Microsoft reported slowing demand even for the fastest-growing parts of its empire. It's another big day for earnings, with Tesla headlining later on, and Boeing, NextEra Energy and Abbott due before the open. Germany departs from eight decades of pacifism, agreeing to ship its modern battle tanks to the world's hottest war zone. And short-sellers Hindenburg Research goes after India's richest man Gautam Adani, wiping nearly $10 billion off his group's value. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 25th January.

1 DAY AGO