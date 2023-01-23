Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:58 a.m. EST
How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online. The nominations to the 95th Academy Awards are now out. But where can you watch the heavy hitters? Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the list with 11 nods and is available as a digital rental. Elsewhere, stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the nominations this year, as did big-budget blockbusters. Nine of the 10 best picture nominees had theatrical releases. Some of the films nominated across categories are still in theaters, only in limited release. But many are also available online to stream or procure as a digital rental now.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
5 places World War III could start in 2023
In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
AP Top Stories January 26 A
Here's the latest for Thursday January 26th: Israeli raid in West Bank turns deadly; Ukraine reports new Russian attacks; 3 guns recovered in connection with Monterey Park shooting; Northern California shooting suspect charged with murder.
NYC lawyer shot dead while vacationing in Chile, father says
Eric Garvin, a 38-year-old New York City attorney, was killed in an apparently random attack while he was vacationing in Chile, his father announced on social media.
California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be released publicly. A California judge ruled on Wednesday there was no reason to keep the footage secret. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office had played the footage in open court during a hearing last month. The district attorney’s office argued releasing the footage would allow people to manipulate it and spread false information about the high-profile attack. A host of news agencies objected, including The Associated Press. They argued the public has a right to see the evidence in the high-profile case.
Illegal border crossings plunge among Cubans, Nicaraguans
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says U.S. authorities have seen a 97% decline in illegal border crossings by migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela since Mexico began accepting those expelled under a public health order. Figures released Wednesday by the Homeland Security Department came after Texas and other states sued to halt widescale humanitarian parole for citizens of those four countries who fly to the United States and find a sponsor. The administration will admit up to 30,000 people a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Mexico has agreed to take back the same amount who enter illegally.
Yellen discusses energy transition in South Africa
PRETORIA, South Africa — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is discussing South Africa's transition from its heavy reliance on coal to greener energy sources during talks with the country's finance minister Thursday. Yellen made brief remarks to reporters ahead of a meeting with Finance Minister Enoch...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
NEW YORK (AP) — A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official has been indicted on charges he helped a Russian oligarch, in violation of U.S. sanctions. Charles McGonigal was the former special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York. He is accused in an indictment unsealed Monday of working with a former Soviet diplomat-turned-Russian interpreter on behalf of Russian energy magnate Oleg Deripaska. McGonigal supervised investigations of Russian oligarchs, including Deripaska, before retiring in 2018. McGonigal allegedly worked to have Deripaska’s sanctions lifted in 2019 and allegedly took money from him. Online court records did not list lawyers who could speak on behalf of McGonigal or Shestakov. Lawyers did not immediately return emails seeking comment.
The Flag of Georgia: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Georgia is a southeastern US state bordered by North Carolina, South Carolina,. , Alabama, the Atlantic Ocean, and Florida. Blessed with nearly 60 thousand square miles (153,911 km²), Georgia is home to almost 11 million people as of 2020. The state has also been deemed the largest state east of the Mississippi River.
