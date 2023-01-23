ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NH

WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

UNH student seriously injured after being struck by car in Durham

DURHAM, N.H. — A University of New Hampshire (UNH) student was flown to a Maine hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night. Officers responding to the area of Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way just before 6:30 p.m. found 21-year-old Brian Faxon of Bedford, New Hampshire, being assisted by witnesses after he was struck by a 2015 Buick SE Enclave, according to Durham Police.
DURHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford

MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
MILFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Car carrier crash on I-89 in Warner

WARNER — A 62-year-old man from Connecticut was involved in a crash in Warner on Monday. Authorities were notified that a commercial motor vehicle carrier had gone off the road on I-89 south at around 10:30 a.m. Police say they arrived on the scene to find a fully loaded...
WARNER, NH
WMUR.com

16-year-old injured in snowmobile crash; officials preach rider safety

CHICHESTER, N.H. — Officials are reminding snowmobilers to ride safely as more people are expected head outside to take advantage of the fresh powder. The reminder for people to ride within their capabilities and to always wear safety gear follows a crash in Chichester. A 16-year-old from Allenstown was...
CHICHESTER, NH
Boston

7-year-old boy badly beaten in Manchester, N.H. has died

Jaevion Riley's father, Murtadah Mohammad, was arrested last week. A 7-year-old boy from Manchester, N.H. who was severely beaten and suffered “significant burns to his face and body” last week died Tuesday, according to police. The boy, Jaevion Riley, was brought to a local hospital after police were...
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man in custody after attempting to evade officers in York, police say

YORK, Maine — A man who is wanted on charges in New Hampshire has been taken into custody by York police Monday, after he reportedly evaded officers and waved a knife. Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, York Communications received a 911 "abandoned call" from a home on South Side Road in York, a news release from the York Police Department said Tuesday.
YORK, ME
WMUR.com

Man indicted on second-degree murder charges in shooting near Mall of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A grand jury has determined there's enough evidence for the case to move forward against a man accused in a fatal shooting near the Mall of New Hampshire. Tyrese Harris, 22, was indicted on alternate second-degree murder charges in the October shooting of Dzemal Cardakovic. He's also charged with reckless conduct and falsifying physical evidence.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Falling branch nearly misses Manchester man clearing snow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heavy snow and ice from Monday's storm brought down trees and powerlines across New Hampshire and made for some close calls, including for a Manchester who almost got crushed by a falling tree limb. Tal Hagbi was clearing snow from his stairs when a branch...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Person Killed in Milford, NH House Fire

A fire broke out late Friday night at a home in Milford, New Hampshire, killing one resident. Fire crews were called to the Leisure Way mobile home around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses saw smoke and fire through one of the windows, and there was a report that someone was trapped inside, according to a joint statement from the Milford police and fire chiefs and the state fire marshal.
MILFORD, NH

