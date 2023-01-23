Read full article on original website
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
Young New Hampshire boy found suffering from severe burns has died, AG says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young boy who was found suffering from severe burns inside a home in New Hampshire last week has died from his injuries, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital, where he had been receiving treatment,...
UNH student seriously injured after being struck by car in Durham
DURHAM, N.H. — A University of New Hampshire (UNH) student was flown to a Maine hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night. Officers responding to the area of Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way just before 6:30 p.m. found 21-year-old Brian Faxon of Bedford, New Hampshire, being assisted by witnesses after he was struck by a 2015 Buick SE Enclave, according to Durham Police.
WCVB
New Hampshire man's favorite band donates $10K to his stroke recovery fund
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who is recovering from a stroke is getting extra help from his favorite band after they found out he was using the power of their music to help him regain his speech. Brandon Dumais' family is sparing no expense to get him...
WCAX
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
New Hampshire snowmobile crashes leave child, woman seriously injured, officials say
An 11-year-old child was ejected from a snowmobile, knocked unconscious and seriously injured in New Hampshire on Saturday, one of multiple people injured in snowmobile crashes there this weekend, authorities said. The child was riding with an adult when their snowmobile struck a rock, launching both riders from their seats,...
WMUR.com
Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
newportdispatch.com
Car carrier crash on I-89 in Warner
WARNER — A 62-year-old man from Connecticut was involved in a crash in Warner on Monday. Authorities were notified that a commercial motor vehicle carrier had gone off the road on I-89 south at around 10:30 a.m. Police say they arrived on the scene to find a fully loaded...
WMUR.com
16-year-old injured in snowmobile crash; officials preach rider safety
CHICHESTER, N.H. — Officials are reminding snowmobilers to ride safely as more people are expected head outside to take advantage of the fresh powder. The reminder for people to ride within their capabilities and to always wear safety gear follows a crash in Chichester. A 16-year-old from Allenstown was...
7-year-old boy badly beaten in Manchester, N.H. has died
Jaevion Riley's father, Murtadah Mohammad, was arrested last week. A 7-year-old boy from Manchester, N.H. who was severely beaten and suffered “significant burns to his face and body” last week died Tuesday, according to police. The boy, Jaevion Riley, was brought to a local hospital after police were...
Man in custody after attempting to evade officers in York, police say
YORK, Maine — A man who is wanted on charges in New Hampshire has been taken into custody by York police Monday, after he reportedly evaded officers and waved a knife. Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, York Communications received a 911 "abandoned call" from a home on South Side Road in York, a news release from the York Police Department said Tuesday.
Haverhill Restaurant Family Hits the Bullseye at Par 28 Complex with Golf Simulators and Axe Throwing
A family, well-known in Haverhill and Merrimack Valley dining circles, is tying together food, drinks, golf simulators and axe throwing in an expansive entertainment complex in nearby Salem, N.H. Jim Tomacchio and his sons, who own and operate STACKS in downtown Haverhill, developed PAR 28 two months ago at the...
mynbc5.com
University of New Hampshire student dies in skiing accident at Cannon Mountain
A 21-year-old student at the University of New Hampshire is dead following a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain. A spokesperson for Cannon Mountain, a state-owned ski resort in Franconia, said the accident happened Wednesday. Friends and family identified the victim as Ben Bennett, of Raymond. "[Ben] was the kind of...
WMUR.com
Man indicted on second-degree murder charges in shooting near Mall of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A grand jury has determined there's enough evidence for the case to move forward against a man accused in a fatal shooting near the Mall of New Hampshire. Tyrese Harris, 22, was indicted on alternate second-degree murder charges in the October shooting of Dzemal Cardakovic. He's also charged with reckless conduct and falsifying physical evidence.
Merrimack, N.H. firefighters rescue person trapped on island in frozen lake
MERRIMACK, NH — A person was marooned on a frozen New Hampshire lake Sunday afternoon, surrounded by thin ice. The Merrimack Fire Department says the man had crossed the thin ice on Naticook Lake before becoming stuck on the island. No injury has been reported. Merrimack firefighters were able...
WMUR.com
Falling branch nearly misses Manchester man clearing snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heavy snow and ice from Monday's storm brought down trees and powerlines across New Hampshire and made for some close calls, including for a Manchester who almost got crushed by a falling tree limb. Tal Hagbi was clearing snow from his stairs when a branch...
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigate early-morning shooting on Manchester Street after finding bullet holes in building
MANCHESTER, NH – On January 25, 2023, shortly before 2 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 435 Manchester St, for a report of gunshots. Responding officers located multiple bullet holes in the first floor of the building and found several casings on the road in front of the building. Police...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
NECN
Person Killed in Milford, NH House Fire
A fire broke out late Friday night at a home in Milford, New Hampshire, killing one resident. Fire crews were called to the Leisure Way mobile home around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses saw smoke and fire through one of the windows, and there was a report that someone was trapped inside, according to a joint statement from the Milford police and fire chiefs and the state fire marshal.
WMUR.com
Fire destroys Rochester home; police officer helps residents, their pets to safety
A Rochester family is safe thanks to the quick actions of a police officer. Two people and a pet made it out of this fire after hearing the smoke alarms go off. The fire happened on Old Dover Road Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. A police officer used a fire...
