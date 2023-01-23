ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

petapixel.com

iPhone Caught on Camera Exploding into Flames as Family Slept

An iPhone 4 exploded and caught on fire while charging in the middle of the night as a family slept upstairs, and the alarming incident was caught on a home security camera. Brian Leigang, his wife Jennifer, and their five children from Ohio were oblivious there had been a fire until their son noticed the charred phone the next morning.
Apple Insider

Amazon already dropped the price on Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite being announced this week, Apple resellers, including Amazon, are already offering discounts on the M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro. Amazon has issued a $50 price cut on Apple's standard 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch...
The Verge

Apple issues security update for the almost 10-year-old iPhone 5S

The iPhone 5S got its last OS upgrade in 2018 with the release of iOS 12, but it’s not totally down for the count. As AppleInsider points out, the 2013-vintage device got a security update this week: a bump to iOS 12.5.7, to be precise. Even if you don’t have an iPhone 5S, that’s good news for anyone who’s a fan of getting the most out of their device.
Phone Arena

Another report points to Apple launching OLED iPads in 2024

It is hardly a secret that Apple’s iPads have dominated the tablet market for more than a decade. Hardware-wise, few devices are as advanced as the Cupertino company’s flagship iPad Pro lineup. Packing a desktop-class processor, this is the most powerful tablet money can buy in 2023. However,...
techaiapp.com

iPhone 15 Pro Displays Tipped to Come With Thinner Bezels, Curved Edges

With the launch of Apple’s next iPhone models still several months away, the rumour mill is starting to catch up. Earlier leaks about the iPhone 15 Pro models hinted at solid-state volume and power buttons and the use of titanium (instead of stainless steel) for the frames. Now, a new rumour now tips at more changes to the display design hinting that it will feature thinner bezels and curved edges, but laid out in a manner that’s similar to the outgoing Apple Watch models.
Benzinga

Don't Ditch That Old iPhone Just Yet: Apple Gives 10-Year-Old Model An iOS Update

Apple Inc. AAPL continues to update older devices, going back to the iPhone 5s. Here’s a complete list of models that have received a software update. What Happened: After making the iOS 12.5.6 software update available for iPhone 5s and some other older models last year, Apple has now released iOS 12.5.7, macOS 11.7.3 and other updates for devices as old as 10 years.
