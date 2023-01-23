Read full article on original website
WATCH: iPhone Bursts Into Flames While Charging On Kitchen Counter
The phone caught on fire while the family was sleeping.
iPhone Caught on Camera Exploding into Flames as Family Slept
An iPhone 4 exploded and caught on fire while charging in the middle of the night as a family slept upstairs, and the alarming incident was caught on a home security camera. Brian Leigang, his wife Jennifer, and their five children from Ohio were oblivious there had been a fire until their son noticed the charred phone the next morning.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Shoplifters have set fire to two Walmarts and a Target in Atlanta to create diversions while they steal
Fire officials tell local media the three fires were set intentionally, but that the incidents do not appear to involve the same suspects.
Apple owners could get up to $395 from $50million settlement – see exact product to qualify for money
A CLASS-ACTION lawsuit could earn you up to $395 if you bought a faulty laptop. Apple users who bought specific models of the MacBook could be eligible for the payment. The lawsuit - which was filed in 2022 - alleges that MacBooks sold between 2015 and 2019 had defective butterfly keyboards, according to court records.
Amazon already dropped the price on Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite being announced this week, Apple resellers, including Amazon, are already offering discounts on the M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro. Amazon has issued a $50 price cut on Apple's standard 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch...
Apple issues security update for the almost 10-year-old iPhone 5S
The iPhone 5S got its last OS upgrade in 2018 with the release of iOS 12, but it’s not totally down for the count. As AppleInsider points out, the 2013-vintage device got a security update this week: a bump to iOS 12.5.7, to be precise. Even if you don’t have an iPhone 5S, that’s good news for anyone who’s a fan of getting the most out of their device.
Future Apple HomePods could control your living room thanks to this new patent
Apple has had a new patent approved that details how the HomePod could automatically adjust to fit your living space and personal needs.
VIDEO: Amazon Delivery Driver Caught Throwing Packages Out the Window
Residents of a North Carolina neighborhood couldn't figure out why their Amazon packages were strewn all over the grass.. Until someone's Ring camera caught the driver tossing packages out of the delivery van window. One customer said he found a $500 laptop that was thrown on the ground. “As I’m...
Another report points to Apple launching OLED iPads in 2024
It is hardly a secret that Apple’s iPads have dominated the tablet market for more than a decade. Hardware-wise, few devices are as advanced as the Cupertino company’s flagship iPad Pro lineup. Packing a desktop-class processor, this is the most powerful tablet money can buy in 2023. However,...
Apple AirTag tracking device found hidden under marked NYPD vehicle hood
An Apple AirTag tracking device was discovered under the hood of a marked NYPD vehicle on Sunday. The AirTag connects to Apple's “Find My” network.
iPhone 15 Pro Displays Tipped to Come With Thinner Bezels, Curved Edges
With the launch of Apple’s next iPhone models still several months away, the rumour mill is starting to catch up. Earlier leaks about the iPhone 15 Pro models hinted at solid-state volume and power buttons and the use of titanium (instead of stainless steel) for the frames. Now, a new rumour now tips at more changes to the display design hinting that it will feature thinner bezels and curved edges, but laid out in a manner that’s similar to the outgoing Apple Watch models.
Don't Ditch That Old iPhone Just Yet: Apple Gives 10-Year-Old Model An iOS Update
Apple Inc. AAPL continues to update older devices, going back to the iPhone 5s. Here’s a complete list of models that have received a software update. What Happened: After making the iOS 12.5.6 software update available for iPhone 5s and some other older models last year, Apple has now released iOS 12.5.7, macOS 11.7.3 and other updates for devices as old as 10 years.
