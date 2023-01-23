With the launch of Apple’s next iPhone models still several months away, the rumour mill is starting to catch up. Earlier leaks about the iPhone 15 Pro models hinted at solid-state volume and power buttons and the use of titanium (instead of stainless steel) for the frames. Now, a new rumour now tips at more changes to the display design hinting that it will feature thinner bezels and curved edges, but laid out in a manner that’s similar to the outgoing Apple Watch models.

3 DAYS AGO