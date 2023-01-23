ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

41nbc.com

Cooler air moves in for Thursday

It was a dreary day in Middle Georgia with rain, storms, and clouds, but we are already seeing some clearing tonight behind a cold front. The cold front is starting to kick up our winds a bit, so expect gusts up to 25mph overnight and into tomorrow. Sunshine and clear...
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: See Georgia's secret beach

While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. With that in mind, let's check out Georgia's secret beach.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Georgia Solar Projects to Create More Than 2,500 Jobs

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global manufacturer of solar energy...
Red and Black

Georgia receiver arrested on two charges

On Jan. 23, Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested and booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Thomas was arrested for a charge of misdemeanor battery-family violence and a felony charge of false imprisonment. As of this writing, his bond has not been placed. Further details of the incident aren’t immediately available.
