41nbc.com
Cooler air moves in for Thursday
It was a dreary day in Middle Georgia with rain, storms, and clouds, but we are already seeing some clearing tonight behind a cold front. The cold front is starting to kick up our winds a bit, so expect gusts up to 25mph overnight and into tomorrow. Sunshine and clear...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
cobbcountycourier.com
Thunderstorms headed toward north Georgia from the west; expected to hit by midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on January 24, 2023, due to showers and embedded thunderstorms headed our way from the west. The storms are expected to hit our region by midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
WALB 10
Strong to severe storms expected today; everything you need to know
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five risk level. Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a...
The Sunrise Report: Stories you missed around Georgia last week
In case you weren’t paying attention to local news and happenings over the weekend or much of last week, here is a brief rundown of some of the high notes. But first, in news from today, if you’ve filled up your tank lately, you noticed that gas prices are continuing to climb.
‘I want my life back’: Georgia tornado victims share experiences, try to rebuild
North Georgia storm victims searching for help after disaster
CAES researchers examine blueberry quality issues for Georgia producers
ATHENS — A multidisciplinary team of University of Georgia agriculture experts is working to determine causes and solutions to post-harvest quality problems that have hit Georgia’s blueberry growers hard in recent seasons. Funded by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Office of Research and UGA Cooperative Extension,...
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
Albany Herald
Alice Coachman selected for Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame
MACON — Albany native and Olympic champion Alice Coachman is one of four honorees who will be inducted into the Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame at Wesleyan College here on March 8. Coachman was the first African American woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal and has...
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: Georgia tops ‘judicial hellhole’ ranking as juries go nuclear
Georgia policymakers never shy away from mentioning that Area Development Magazine has ranked the Peach State the best place to do business nine years running, and they have bragged about Georgia being the first state to re-open after the COVID-19 shutdowns. While the past few gubernatorial administrations have labored to...
Got what it takes to be a Game Warden? Here’s your chance to become one.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — If you are someone who likes wildlife, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources may have a job for you. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DNR is looking to hire game wardens to help protect Georgia’s natural resources and create...
The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: See Georgia's secret beach
While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. With that in mind, let's check out Georgia's secret beach.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Georgia Solar Projects to Create More Than 2,500 Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global manufacturer of solar energy...
Red and Black
Georgia receiver arrested on two charges
On Jan. 23, Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested and booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Thomas was arrested for a charge of misdemeanor battery-family violence and a felony charge of false imprisonment. As of this writing, his bond has not been placed. Further details of the incident aren’t immediately available.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
41nbc.com
High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 24
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia high school basketball scores for Jan. 24 are below.
Georgia leaders condemning violent protests in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Some of Georgia’s most prominent leaders are condemning fiery protests in the streets of downtown Atlanta over the weekend. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday. Carr says that, under Georgia law, his office will prosecute the protesters...
