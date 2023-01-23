Winter Jam is an annual Christian music tour that takes place in arenas across the United States. The tour typically features a lineup of contemporary Christian music artists, including many of the top names in the genre. The tour is organized by NewSong, a Christian music group, and was first held in 1995. The main feature of Winter Jam is its low cost, as many venues only charge a $15 at the door, with no advance ticket sales, making it one of the most affordable tours in the industry. The tour is also known for its message-oriented content and its focus on spreading the Christian faith.

