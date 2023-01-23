Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEVN
Vendors head to Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is the second-largest event in South Dakota. It’s known for showcasing livestock, concerts, and rodeos. But many people are looking forward to the vendors, and those vendors want to be here. With more than 500 applications for vendor spots, the event’s board of directors chose 400.
pioneer-review.com
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
KEVN
South Dakota lawmakers in no mood to pile on Jan. 6 and COVID controversies
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A House committee on Wednesday touched on two of the most controversial issues in recent United States history--the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol and mandatory vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Rep. Phil Jensen from Rapid City introduced resolutions on each issue, which...
Retired? South Dakota Is The State For You. Here’s Why
I've been a South Dakotan for just about 50 years now. And there's a lot of reasons I love this state. I've lived in a lot of different areas in the state, from the south central to the northeast. From 'out west river' to Sioux Falls. And the overriding reason I love the state is the people, no doubt about it. There's good folks everywhere I've been.
KEVN
Advocates want to accurately measure the number of homeless people in Rapid City
The Wild Springs solar project: Pennington County steps into solar panel energy. Western South Dakota's largest solar project broke ground this year from National Grid Renewables. Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon. Updated: 24 hours ago. Suzie Cappa Art Center received a grant to expand their gallery downtown. Deadwood...
brookingsradio.com
South Dakota Gov. Noem says state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been blunted in states like South Dakota by laws that broadly limit abortion and the pills specifically.
gowatertown.net
Schoenbeck critical of negative storm-related comments aimed at Gov. Noem (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Earlier this month in the State of the Tribes Address to the South Dakota Legislature, Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek was critical of Governor Kristi Noem and her administration for what he says was a slow response to winter storms on the reservation that cost some people their lives.
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
KEVN
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity: “We’re just starting conversations for a possible larger build site”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Tuesday, the Sturgis City Council approved the latest tax increment to finance a District 26 plan. It will provide the infrastructure Habitat for Humanity will use to build two houses. With the need for affordable housing in the Black Hills, the non-profit organization is also planning for 2023 to get more families into homes.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
KELOLAND TV
Bill seeks to restrict use of SD National Guard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new bill introduced by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward seeks to restrict the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard outside of the state. The bill leaves in place the current statute allowing the governor to order movement of the National Guard, but adds two additional sections.
newscenter1.tv
“We’ve exhausted essentially every tool we have at our disposal:” How Rapid City officials are trying to reverse the trend of crime in the Surfwood and Maple area
Officials are set on reversing the trend of rising crime in the area. “It’s just been so frustrating and so demoralizing for the residents and for the police officers and for citizens at large to keep reading about this,” Mayor Steve Allender of Rapid City said. “The body count going up in our town, in our community, those things are damaging to Rapid City’s reputation. So I just want the community to know what we’re doing, and I want the community to acknowledge that we can do this together. We can work together to get this done. Believe me, no amount of criticism is going to make us do any better job, because we are literally doing anything.”
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
What Is South Dakota’s Most POPular Soft Drink?
Soda, pop, a coke, depending on what region of the U.S. you hail from, they are some of the most common names for soft drinks across the country. I mean, who doesn't like an ice-cold soda pop? You pretty much have to have one at a movie, with a pizza, or a burger, right?
KEVN
Rapid City mayor on crime: ‘Stop keeping such a low standard for your own families’
The Wild Springs solar project: Pennington County steps into solar panel energy. Western South Dakota's largest solar project broke ground this year from National Grid Renewables. Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon. Updated: 6 hours ago. Suzie Cappa Art Center received a grant to expand their gallery downtown. Deadwood...
KELOLAND TV
SD flags at half-staff in honor of CA shooting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags across South Dakota will fly at half-staff this week to honor victims of a recent shooting. Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered all flags nationwide should fly at half-staff. Over the weekend a gunman in Monterey Park, California killed 10 people, injured 10 and then...
KELOLAND TV
Most popular girl names in the 90s in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Pipeline fight ramps up in Pierre
As plans for two carbon capture pipelines move forward across South Dakota, including one that would be constructed through Moody County, both the companies and their opponents are honing in on Pierre. This past week, at least two Moody County residents were among those lobbying for reform when it comes...
hubcityradio.com
Update on COVID-19 infections in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The latest information from the South Dakota Department of Health showed over four hundred sixty new Covid-19 infections with almost sixty people in the hospital. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says they also continue to see cases. Healy says they see...
KEVN
Matters of the State: Transgender health care; Noem silent after reelection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a statehouse bill aimed at banning transitional health care for transgender minors. Samantha Chapman, an advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota joins the program to discuss the organization’s opposition to the bill, which it’s calling dangerous and unnecessary.
Comments / 0