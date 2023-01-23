Read full article on original website
Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest
Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus. Thomas is accused of ...
Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say
A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
UGA issues new statement on crash that killed football player, team staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Tuesday issued a new statement on the crash that killed a football player and team staffer, saying that the victims were "not engaged in Athletic Department duties" at the time the wreck occurred. It had been an open question as to...
Georgia Bulldogs football player arrested after fight with girlfriend over Instagram, report reveals
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldog football player Rodarius “Rara” Jaiquan Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with false imprisonment and domestic violence following an argument with his girlfriend. Police were dispatched to McWhorter Hall just before midnight on Sunday in reference to a loud argument in one...
UGA football transfer player arrested on false imprisonment, battery charges
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas has been arrested, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records. According to the booking report, Thomas was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. He faces a charge...
UGA launching review of crash that killed football player, staffer, injured two others
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia has announced they reviewing the circumstances surrounding a car crash that killed a football player and a team staffer. Devin Willock, 20, and Chandler LeCroy, 24, were killed just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second consecutive National Championship win with a parade through downtown Athens.
The Citizen Online
UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek
It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
APD: 6 protesters arrested in downtown Atlanta identified, only one from Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police have identified the six people arrested Saturday night after a protest turned violent. According to police records, only one of the people arrested lives in Georgia. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News a group of protesters dressed in all black...
Atlanta mayor: ‘We will find you and we will arrest you’
Video and text of a briefing by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Saturday after violence erupted during a protest in Downtown Atlanta.
cobbcountycourier.com
Thunderstorms headed toward north Georgia from the west; expected to hit by midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on January 24, 2023, due to showers and embedded thunderstorms headed our way from the west. The storms are expected to hit our region by midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The...
YAHOO!
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
3 Braves who will definitely make first All-Star Game in 2023
The Atlanta Braves have a monster array of talent but there are three young players and newcomers who should make their first All-Star Game in 2023. Between winning the World Series in 2021 and then winning the NL East this past season before a hard-to-swallow playoff exit, the Atlanta Braves have enjoyed quite a bit of success. And even looking at the roster without Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson after the past two offseasons, it’s not hard to see why with the collection of talent the team has.
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
Feds: Atlanta man recruited business owners to commit $3 million PPP fraud
An Atlanta man recruited a group of business owners in Georgia and South Carolina to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program for $3 million, but was caught when he used identical paperwork to apply for the loans, officials said.
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
