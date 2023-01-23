The Atlanta Braves have a monster array of talent but there are three young players and newcomers who should make their first All-Star Game in 2023. Between winning the World Series in 2021 and then winning the NL East this past season before a hard-to-swallow playoff exit, the Atlanta Braves have enjoyed quite a bit of success. And even looking at the roster without Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson after the past two offseasons, it’s not hard to see why with the collection of talent the team has.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO