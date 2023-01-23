Read full article on original website
wagmtv.com
One Woman Injured After Being Trapped During St. John Car Crash
ST. JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -One Woman was transported to the hospital after a 2 car crash in St. John. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and found a 27 year old female trapped, but conscious and lucid. she was removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. We will have more information as it becomes available.
foxbangor.com
Aroostook County man charged with trafficking meth
EAGLE LAKE — State Police troopers arrested one man for drug trafficking in Aroostook County. On January 4th, troopers executed a search warrant at 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. During the search, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and small plastic baggies were found and later seized. The drugs were later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.
Firefighters Battle Two Structure Fires Wednesday Morning in Caribou
Fire departments from several communities were battling two fires Wednesday morning in downtown Caribou, one that threatened several buildings on Water Street and another at a residence on Sweden Street. Caribou Fire & Ambulance responded to the call around 2:00 a.m., according to the department’s Facebook Page. The site is...
Aroostook County Storm Closings & Delays – Thursday, Jan. 26th
A powerful winter storm is expected to dump 8 to 14 inches of snow across Aroostook County on Thursday, leading to numerous closings and delays. Here are the latest:. Ashland District School (SAD 32) - Closed Thursday. Fort Fairfield schools (MSAD 20) - Closed Thursday. Easton Schools – Closed Thursday...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Investing in the future of Aroostook County
Growing up in Aroostook County, I learned that when we work together and lend a helping hand, we can make our community a better place. As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I worked to support municipalities, colleges, and non-profit organizations across The County by securing $50.7 million for 21 projects in Aroostook as part of the fiscal year 2023 government funding law. These investments will promote job creation and economic development, support our first responders, improve infrastructure, expand access to health care, and protect our environment.
Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’
Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Aroostook County perseveres and grows its restaurant options
The County's latest offerings include Ferris BBQ and Rodney’s at 436 Main in Presque Isle and Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails in Fort Kent.
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades
Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Madelyn Deprey Named Big East Player of Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth's Chance Mercier and Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who were respectively named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week for Week 6, as voted by the coaches of the Big East. Chance Mercier played 2 games for Ellsworth scoring 47 points, including his 1000th career point....
