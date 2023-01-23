ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Lake, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wagmtv.com

One Woman Injured After Being Trapped During St. John Car Crash

ST. JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -One Woman was transported to the hospital after a 2 car crash in St. John. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and found a 27 year old female trapped, but conscious and lucid. she was removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. We will have more information as it becomes available.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Aroostook County man charged with trafficking meth

EAGLE LAKE — State Police troopers arrested one man for drug trafficking in Aroostook County. On January 4th, troopers executed a search warrant at 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. During the search, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and small plastic baggies were found and later seized. The drugs were later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Firefighters Battle Two Structure Fires Wednesday Morning in Caribou

Fire departments from several communities were battling two fires Wednesday morning in downtown Caribou, one that threatened several buildings on Water Street and another at a residence on Sweden Street. Caribou Fire & Ambulance responded to the call around 2:00 a.m., according to the department’s Facebook Page. The site is...
CARIBOU, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Investing in the future of Aroostook County

Growing up in Aroostook County, I learned that when we work together and lend a helping hand, we can make our community a better place. As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I worked to support municipalities, colleges, and non-profit organizations across The County by securing $50.7 million for 21 projects in Aroostook as part of the fiscal year 2023 government funding law. These investments will promote job creation and economic development, support our first responders, improve infrastructure, expand access to health care, and protect our environment.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’

Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
MAINE STATE
erienewsnow.com

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades

Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy