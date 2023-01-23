Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Soup's on
Fuel up for a weekend of fun with the Chili Cook-Off It might be chilly outside, but things will be heating up at the Dickinson County Expo Center in Spirit Lake on Friday, Jan. 27. The University of Okoboji Winter Games will host their annual Chili Cook-Off event from 5-7...
nwestiowa.com
Battling it out
Bartenders mix up their best concoctions for charity. It started off as a fun idea for locals to let loose before the University of Okoboji hit full swing. It’s become one of the biggest, most fun-filled fundraisers of the calendar year. Of course, it’s the annual Battle of the...
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
KELOLAND TV
Raising chickens within city limits
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the price of eggs close to $5 a dozen, some of you may be thinking about raising your own chickens to lay eggs. But before you hatch that idea, there are some things you need to know first. “Alright girls come on come...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Christian presents 'Newsies Jr.'
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Christian School invites the community to attend one of two seventh- and eighth-grade performances of Disney’s “Newsies Jr.”. The shows are 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at Te Paske Theatre at Sioux Center Middle School, 990 Ninth St., Sioux Center. No tickets needed; an...
McKnight's
The bird is the word at South Dakota nursing home
They say that birds of a feather flock together. Today, the residents of Good Samaritan Society-Sioux Falls Center, in Sioux Falls, SD, may not have feathers but they’ve flocked to a new friend with plenty of his own. “I consider my residents family. What brings me joy is making...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
KELOLAND TV
Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead
Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center sports complex grand opening
SIOUX CENTER—The American State Bank Sports Complex was filled with people for its grand opening ceremony Friday. The special event and ribbon cutting welcoming the Sioux Center facility into the community featured city and Dordt University speakers, as well as Iowa Economic Development director Debi Durham. The 117,500-square-foot facility,...
kelo.com
Blowing snow creating hazardous driving conditions around the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road conditions around the Sioux Falls Metro are deteriorating rapidly this afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux Falls Police Department, say that roadways across the area are becoming slick due to blowing snow. There have also...
KELOLAND TV
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
KELOLAND TV
Ice dams can ruin your roof: How to fix them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A buildup of ice on the edge of your roof, known as an ice dam, could be a dangerous winter addition for the health of your home. Ice dams form when snow high on a roof melts, running down to the edge where it freezes, creating a buildup of ice which can block water and snow behind it.
KELOLAND TV
More snow on the way at the end of the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past. We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.
nwestiowa.com
LeLoux Diversified
DOON—A N’West Iowa business that has grown since its start 25 years ago, recently moved into a new shop facility, offering more space for vehicles and equipment essential for meeting the demands of its expanding customer base for septic and drain service. LeLoux Diversified south of Doon, owned...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
Fazoli’s second location in Sioux Falls has opened at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway. The restaurant features a drive-thru and a party room. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The owner of The Big Orange Truck is buying Harrisburgers, which closed Dec. 30. Dean Marshall hopes to reopen...
Burger Battle Review: Five Guys’ ‘Wonder Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
sdpb.org
Ruling paves way for demolition of unfinished Sioux Falls mansion
A three-lot mansion in the Prairie Hills neighborhood of Sioux Falls is set to be demolished after sitting unfinished for almost eight years despite some recent efforts to revitalize its construction. The home, located at 6800 S. Westfield Trail, has been the center of a court battle between the city...
kiwaradio.com
George Man Homeless After Fire Totals His House
George, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 4:50 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a kitchen fire at 102 East Calumet Avenue, in the southwest part of George.
dakotanewsnow.com
Manageable weather conditions in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week. Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through...
