Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
The Tomahawk
Gov. Lee unveils transportation plan for rural, urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan last month to accommodate Tennessee’s growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. “As Tennessee continues to experience...
Court settlement lowers Tennessee concealed carry age to 18
(The Center Square) – Those who are 18 to 20 can now openly carry firearms in Tennessee after a settlement was reached between the Firearms Policy Coalition and the state. The settlement came as the result of a suit following Tennessee’s law on open carry restricting those who are 18 to 21 from being part of the allowance. The suit was originally filed in 2021 and then amended in 2022...
WATE
Child restraint legislation in Tennessee
Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that authority only exists for school resource officers. Child restraint legislation in Tennessee. Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that...
mymix1041.com
Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
wpln.org
Here are the bills that gun control advocates are watching during this Tennessee legislative session
Every year, dozens of bills related to guns are introduced in Tennessee’s legislature. Here are the bills that gun control advocates are looking out for in the upcoming session. Republican Rep. Jay Reedy filed a House bill that would allow local directors of schools to essentially deputize certain employees,...
Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again
Three years after shelving a family medical leave plan, Gov. Bill Lee appears ready to dust off the proposal in an effort to recruit and keep state employees. A day before his second inauguration, the Republican governor told reporters he is interested in looking at methods to improve the state’s “attractiveness” as an employer. “We […] The post Governor broaches paid family medical leave – again appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee
Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Pregnancy resource nonprofit’s offer to help still stands amid abortion ban in TN
The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was marked by more controversy in Tennessee, roughly five months after the state's abortion "trigger law" took effect.
Memphis Flyer
Gov. Lee Calls Out “Toxic Incivility” In Second Inaugural Speech
Gov. Bill Lee takes the oath of office for his second term from Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court Roger Page.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?
Thomas Frist Jr. and his family are some of the wealthiest and most influential people in Tennessee. Thomas Frist Jr., also known as "Tom" Frist, is the son of the late Thomas Frist Sr., who co-founded the hospital corporation, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1968. Tom Frist currently serves as a Director of the Company.
wkyufm.org
Record amount spent lobbying Kentucky Legislature last year
A record amount of nearly $24.3 million was spent lobbying the Kentucky General Assembly in 2022, according to reports filed by the hundreds of corporations, associations and other groups registered to lobby the legislature. Reports filed by the groups show that the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce continues to be the...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wkyufm.org
Beshear announces new juvenile justice measures to attract more workers
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a slate of juvenile justice measures in a news conference on Thursday that will include pay raises to attract and retain more workers, and protective equipment for youth workers. Beshear didn’t announce the price tag for the measures but said it will cost upwards of $10...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
bbbtv12.com
William “Mike” Goodman, Rockwood
William “Mike” Goodman, age 69, Retired Lieutenant with the Berry Hill Police Department in Berry Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee with his family by his side. He was born November 17, 1953, in Nashville, Tennessee. Lieutenant (Ret.) Goodman was a long-time Law Enforcement Officer, serving most of his law enforcement career with Berry Hill Police Department. While serving the citizens and community of Berry Hill, he was injured in the Line of Duty, and for his heroic actions was awarded the Medal of Valor, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart, and was also inducted into the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. Following retirement, he was a Security Officer with the St. Thomas Hospital and the Baptist Hospital, both in Nashville, Tennessee. Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting, and sharing memories of his career with friends and family. He was an avid dog lover and always enjoyed helping anyone he could. Most of all, Mike was a loving and beloved Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willora Smith Goodman.
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
Tennessee Woman Thanks Mark Cuban for ‘Screwing Up the Pharmaceutical Industry’
"Everyone should have safe, affordable medicines with transparent prices."- Mark Cuban. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently launched an online pharmacy that offers generic prescriptions for a fraction of what you would pay at major pharmacies. Here's some background about how Cost Plus Drugs was started and what prompted Mark to create it.
