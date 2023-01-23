Kraken earn first franchise win over Canucks in convincing fashion, reclaim first in Pacific. The list of teams that the Kraken have never beaten is now down to three. Seattle welcomed the Canucks to town with a barrage of offense right from the first puck drop. They scored two goals in the first period, three goals in the second, and one in the third while allowing just one puck to get into their own net. There was a bit of late penalty trouble, but otherwise the Kraken played a dominant 60 minutes to win 6-1 over the visitors.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO