6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
Dan’s Daily: Ryan O’Reilly on Trade Block, Penguins Load the Firewagon
Rick Tocchet joked about some boos from the Vancouver Canucks fans. Gary Bettman denied NHL teams tank to get the first overall pick and did so with a straight face. Tom Wilson suffered another lower-body injury. Ryan O’Reilly is officially on the NHL trade block. So, too is Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, and the Pittsburgh Penguins loaded up the firewagon for a 7-6 OT win against the Florida Panthers.
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 16
As the 2022-23 NHL season continues, the bigger picture is coming into focus. In the Eastern Conference, it’s starting to look more like 2021-22, where the top seven to eight teams pulled away in the standings before the All-Star Break, leaving maybe one or two playoff positions up for grabs halfway through the season.
BOSTON BRUINS SET AN ALL-TIME NHL RECORD WITH TUESDAY'S VICTORY OVER MONTREAL
The Boston Bruins are the cream of the crop in the NHL today. After many suspected a difficult season with all their injuries to start off, the Bruins have completely dominated the NHL, suffering just 5 regulation losses in their first 47 games. With Tuesday night's 4-2 victory over the...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
Chicago Bulls trade Zach LaVine at perfect time in these 3 deals
It’s been an up-and-down season for the Chicago Bulls. Just when they show a bit of promise and begin playing good ball again, the Bulls revert right back to a team that looks lost. There’s no better example than the loss to Indiana a couple days ago, where Chicago gave up a 21-point lead in the second half.
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview
Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Vancouver at Seattle
Kraken earn first franchise win over Canucks in convincing fashion, reclaim first in Pacific. The list of teams that the Kraken have never beaten is now down to three. Seattle welcomed the Canucks to town with a barrage of offense right from the first puck drop. They scored two goals in the first period, three goals in the second, and one in the third while allowing just one puck to get into their own net. There was a bit of late penalty trouble, but otherwise the Kraken played a dominant 60 minutes to win 6-1 over the visitors.
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wollack has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
Penguins' Jarry out until after All-Star break due to injury
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will miss at least the next two games. Jarry won't be available for Thursday's road clash with the Washington Capitals or Saturday's home date with the San Jose Sharks due to an upper-body ailment, head coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
Georgiev, Avalanche defeat Capitals for 6th straight win
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche held on to win their sixth straight game, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon got his 700th NHL point, and Logan O'Connor had two assists for the Avalanche (26-17-3), who have outscored their opponents 25-8 during the run.
