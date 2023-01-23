How this East Union basketball captain is taking over the Valley Oak League

As soon as she learned to pick up a basketball, East Union’s Taylor Snaer discovered one of her passions.

Whether it was playing in the backyard with her cousins or getting chosen on the Jason Kidd Select team, basketball came second nature to her. This year, as a senior, she is reaching new heights in the sport she loves.

“Taylor is just doing things that are special right now,” said Jim Agostini, East Union’s head coach. “I’ve had a lot of great players and we’ve won a lot of league titles and Taylor is right at the top of players I’ve coached during my time at East Union.”

The 5-foot 8-inch guard averaged 15.2 points per game to earn her the Valley Oak League MVP in the 2021-22 season. Five games into league play this season, and Snaer is already averaging 28 points per game. What's more, the Lancers are undefeated, and the coaching staff says it is due in part to the influence she has on all the players, most of whom are sophomores and juniors.

In a primetime VOL matchup with Manteca on Jan. 12, she was relentless offensively.

Snaer went toe-to-toe with the Buffaloes’ Marcelina Chaparro and came out on top. She finished the game scoring 30 points to lead the Lancers to a 58-54 victory.

“If I've got to score 30 points, I'm gonna score 30,” Snaer said. “I guess knowing that it's my senior year, that just competitiveness in me came out, and I’m trying to have the best year I can.”

Her effectiveness on the court during that game showed the type of leader Snaer knew she could grow into someday.

“When I was younger I was more so depending on other players, but now I feel like I'm getting to that level where I'm trying to lead teams and I'm trying to take teams to higher levels,” Snaer said. “Going from different teams, different trainers, and different coaches and getting different feedback, I’ve been able to grow.”

Aside from her role as East Union’s captain shooting guard, Snaer plays basketball year-round and does track in the spring.

Agostini spoke of how Snaer is a strong role model for this year's younger team.

“We have a freshman, Nylah Dyson who has already had a couple of 30-point games herself this season and she’s just wide-eyed watching everything that Taylor does,” Agostini said. “Since Taylor is surrounded by underclassmen, she’s the one who knows what it is we expect as a coaching staff. She demands the same thing from her teammates.”

Dyson is the Lancers' point guard and the second-leading scorer behind Snaer. She’s known Snaer since she was in the fourth grade. From the moment they met, Dyson knew she wanted to be her teammate.

“I came to the school wanting to play with Taylor since I met her,” Dyson said. “ I was like, ‘hey, dad, let’s go play with Taylor for my freshman year.’ So that’s one of the main reasons I came to East Union: Her leadership and her helping me out on the court and working with me to get better. It's been fun.”

Snaer hopes to continue to be a driving force for the Lancers, as the next half of the season will include more VOL battles and post-season play.

“I definitely want to just keep winning,” she said. “ I hope we can get somewhere in the playoffs. If that's winning one game or two, just get as far as we can. Sometimes it is stressful being someone the team depends on but I know I still have my teammates and they are a good support system.”

