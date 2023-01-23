Read full article on original website
Harlan County Drug Arrests Made Over Weekend
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. A string of drug arrests were made over the weekend- While on patrol at approximately 1:50 AM on January 22nd in the Evarts community, Deputies Caleb Carmical and CJ Reed observed a female subject walking in the roadway. The subject attempted to run when the deputies attempted to make contact. Jennifer Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
Laurel County Man Arrested On Trespassing Charges And Two Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Justin Lynch age 30 of London on Sunday afternoon January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:41 PM. The arrest occurred off Echo Valley Road, approximately 6 miles...
Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
Whitley County Man Arrested and Charged with Burglary
A man from Whitley County was arrested after law enforcement discovered he illegally entered a building with the intent to commit a crime. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office announced that 26 year old Austin Epley of Woodbine was arrested on Monday. Lieutenant Wayne Bird responded to a call of a burglary in progress at an address in Woodbine. Sergeant Jeff Hill and K9 Officer Estes Rhodes arrived on the scene and detained Epley and it was later determined in an investigation by Lieutenant Bird that Epley had unlawfully entered the building with the intent of committing a crime.
Eastern Ky. deputy jailer arrested after assaulting inmate
An eastern Kentucky deputy jailer has been arrested for assaulting an inmate. County Attorney for Floyd County Keith Bartley told WYMT.com that deputy jailer Aaron Rounds, 44, of Garrett, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct after he struck an inmate multiple times with his fist and a weapon.
Knox County Police Arrest Four People On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies arrested four people on meth trafficking charges during recent undercover investigations with support from Operation UNITE. 44-year-old William Gray of Barbourville, 40-year-old Tonya Grubb of Bimble, 31-year-old Georgia Riley-Davis of Gray and 41-year-old Jonathon Patterson of Hinkle were all taken into custody and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Eastern Kentucky Jailer Arrested and Charged with Assault Following Incident at Floyd County Jail
Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley announced that Aaron Rounds, deputy jailer for Floyd County Jail, has been charged with assault and official misconduct following his arrest. According to an arrest warrant, Rounds struck an inmate several times on Friday, January 13th, with his fist and a weapon.This incident occurred while...
Shoplifting complaint lands two in jail on drug charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a shoplifting complaint at a Laurel County store turned into drug charges for one couple. On Friday afternoon, deputies were called to the Corbin Walmart after the store’s loss prevention team caught the pair, one man and one woman, trying to get away with items without paying for them.
Name of man found dead in water after allegedly running from Kentucky traffic stop released
UPDATE (10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023): The name of the man who was recovered from the Levisa Fork River in Pikeville was released. The Kentucky State Police say Darrel Gooslin, 51, of Pikeville, was found in the water. They say a trooper stopped a vehicle with Gooslin in it on US-23. Gooslin then […]
Greene Co. teen indicted by grand jury
A Greene County grand jury indicted a teen accused of murdering his brother and grandma. He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Kentucky homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man is in jail after authorities say a homeowner found him in his garage. Austin Epley is being held in the Whitley County Detention on burglary charges. The sheriff’s office says a homeowner caught him in the act in his garage after he was seen on a deer cam.
Two Arrested On Shoplifting Charges At Walmart Near Corbin Also Wanted On Outstanding Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator takes stand
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of firing the shots that killed a 19-year-old Kingsport man on New Year’s Day at the Monarch Apartments complex appeared in court Tuesday, and new witnesses shared details in the alleged crime. Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell arrived in Washington County General Sessions Court around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday […]
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night. The area was closed off for hours. KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of...
Telford man accused of stealing vehicle, using debit card found inside
A Telford man was given additional charges of burglary and identity theft after he reportedly stole a vehicle and fraudulently used a debit card he found. A report from Johnson City Police says Weston George, 33, was already in custody in Jonesborough on unrelated charges when he was served the warrant.
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week’s double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Countiss was found dead in his home last Thursday morning when local police responded to his home for a welfare check. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says he was […]
Whitley County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Robbery Suspect
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the Emlyn community with security cameras to check for suspicious activity between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies are looking for evidence to a crime that happened at Jones’ Pit Stop. They say a suspect in dark clothing broke into the gas station and took multiple items used in vape products. Anyone with information is asked to call Whitley County Dispatch at 549-6017.
