Air Fryer French Toast
These air fryer french toast sticks are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside and the perfect quick breakfast. If you love those frozen french toast sticks after one taste of these and seeing the ease of making them (and they freeze easily also) you're going to be amazed how fast you will have breakfast on your table.
Brioche French Toast Recipe
If there was an olympic style podium for world champion brunch dish, Pancakes, Omelets and French Toast would be vying for gold, silver and bronze. Where each dish ultimately placed would be a game day decision based on performance and the judges' whims.
Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite
Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers
It’s both aesthetic and efficient
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
TikTok Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake, Quick Dessert Idea
So, are you on TikTok? Well, if you haven't heard, there is yet another mouth watering recipe you must try. If you love cinnamon rolls you will devour this sweet, gooey and very cinnamon-y dessert.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
The Only Way We Will Make Kraft Mac & Cheese From Now on Isn't on the Box
When you need an easy meal that satisfies kids and adults alike, a lot of people reach for that blue box of mac and cheese (it even won Best Boxed Mac & Cheese in our Community Choice Awards!). Making a box of mac and cheese is simple: boil water, cook and drain noodles, stir together the sauce, and combine everything together. But recently there have been a few hacks popping up that seem to not only make prepping mac and cheese look easier, but also make the final dish even more delicious. To see if they work, and if the hacked mac and cheese is as good as they make it out to be, I followed the instructions for three different mac and cheese hacks. Here's how they rank.
Banana Bread Recipe
If you like desserts or bread but are skeptical of these dishes in terms of weight or calories, this recipe may be for you. This recipe, which does not contain oil but does not compromise its taste, can be your go-to.
Apple Crisp Recipe
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Butter crusted bread
Today, I am making my Boule (round) butter crusted bread. This bread is baked inside a 375 degrees F oven, inside a cast-iron skillet. It can also be baked inside a Dutch oven, on a baking stone, or in a loaf pan. Use whatever works best for you and your occasion.
You're Probably Baking and Roasting in the Wrong Part of Your Oven—Here's Why
Moving into your first place with your partner is very exciting. You are both learning so much from each other and creating new experiences. For me: Witnessing my partner's lack of kitchen knowledge is adorable at best, especially seeing a perplexed face at a broiler drawer (no, not a storage drawer) beneath the oven.
3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
Costco's Popular Sandwich and Salad Lunch Kit Is Back On Menu!
Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit. Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit, a roasted chicken croissant served with lettuce and tomatoes, along with a side of Caesar salad, tons of croutons and two little containers of dressing.
