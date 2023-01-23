Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American Historyhard and smartBaltimore, MD
More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Neighbor drops complaints against Parkton family assessed with $5,000 in fines for rooster
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County resident has dropped a complaint they made against a Parkton family with a crowing rooster.That means the Tanenbaum family will get to keep Wilbur the Rooster.Last week, WJZ reported that a neighbor's complaints resulted in nearly $5,000 in fines because of the rooster's crowing.The Tanenbaum family was supposed to go in front of the Animal Services Board in February.Their complaints were taken to the county, which resulted in a $150 fine for the Tanenbaums. But then another came in, with a $4,650 price tag."The amount is outrageous. It's been very stressful, knowing that we could continue to be assessed $150 each time the rooster crows," Jackie said.The family started a change.org petition to build a case for Wilbur which got more than 20,000 signatures.
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American History
The first railway in the United States was the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad (B&O), which began operations in 1830. The B&O was chartered by the state of Maryland in 1827 with the goal of connecting Baltimore to the Ohio River, which would provide a direct link to the western states.
Hunters charged on Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County
Three men who are banned from owning guns were charged with illegally hunting birds on the Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County last month.
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Six of the Best Dining Deals to Check Out During Baltimore Restaurant Week
It’s hard to resist a good deal—and even harder when it’s on food. Lucky for restaurant regulars, Baltimore Restaurant Week is returning this Friday, January 27 through Sunday, February, 5. Throughout the 10-day promotion, diners can choose from more than 75 participating city eateries to enjoy prix-fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus priced from $20 to $55. If you’re on a roll with beginning-of-year budgeting—and hoping to remain savvy with your dining dollars—we’ve got you covered with a list of spots to get the most bang for your buck.
Walmart confirms it’s closing iconic locations – see full list of stores under threat
WALMART has confirmed that its closing a number of locations -- see if your go-to store is on the list. Numerous popular retail chains like Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS are closing locations, as Americans rely more on online shopping, which could affect your shopping plans. WALMART. Walmart was forced to...
