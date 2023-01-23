Read full article on original website
North Dakota Game and Fish Updates: Hunter Harvest Surveys and Gear Removal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week’s newsletter from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department features two key reminders to hunters: Clean up after yourself, and to be on the lookout for an important email. The first and most major piece of news shared by the Department is the return of the yearly Hunter Harvest […]
boreal.org
Pine, spruce, and dogwood seedlings available through the Minnesota DNR
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 23, 2023. We have plenty of jack, white, and red pine plus white spruce seedlings to add to your spring woodland planting project. The dense needles and branches of conifers provide year-round cover for birds and small animals. Wildlife also benefit...
Request denied for resolution extension for state legislators: TRNP Wild Horses
MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — The ability to manage the wild horses at the Theodore Roosevelt National Park has been a consistent struggle. More recently, the park has put out a request for plans for an opportunity to help. To assist in the efforts to create a plan for the wild horses, they are going to […]
KFYR-TV
North Dakotans gather in Arizona for a piece of home away from home
MESA, A.Z. (KFYR) - Every spring for the past 50 years, hundreds and even thousands of North Dakotans gather on the other side of the country. The North Dakota picnic in Arizona has become a large event, formed by those who have moved to Arizona for warmer weather, but still want to keep and appreciate their North Dakota roots. Although it’s not clear why it started, North Dakota Community Foundation Director of Communications Christi Stonecipher says she’s sure it started with a potluck in true North Dakota fashion.
generalaviationnews.com
Beyond line of sight drone flights approved in North Dakota
UAvionix, an avionics company that specializes in drones, has received FAA approval to conduct beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) small unmanned aircraft flights in North Dakota. uAvionix, with support from the Northern Plains UAS Test Site, demonstrated to the FAA that it has established adequate risk mitigations to satisfy required safety...
North Dakota Angler Catches Massive 19-Pound State Record Burbot
A North Dakota angler caught a state-record burbot on January 3 while jigging for walleye in the Garrison Tailrace at Lake Sakakawea. Shane Johnson, of Minot, hooked the 19-pounder on a quarter-ounce jig rigged with a 3-inch plastic lure while fishing off a wing wall that juts into the spillway below the 2-mile-long Garrison Dam.
Hard but rewarding work of owning livestock in winter
North Dakota is known for its cold winters, which pose a threat to livestock, especially when it snows.
Snow, Ice & Wind Event For North Dakota Followed By Extreme Cold
North Dakota weather is about to get active. Another clipper system is about to hit North Dakota on Thursday, and this one will pack a bigger punch than the previous systems recently. January was a pretty quiet month weather-wise in Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota. After seeing 20-plus...
WIFR
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
ORDER NOW! Before The Next Snow Day In North Dakota Or MInnesota
Have You Tried? Indoor Fun Games & Activities.
kfgo.com
ASK A TROOPER: “Emergency Vehicle Encounter at an Intersection”
Question: Hi, I was wondering – if you are stopped at a stop light and in a left turn lane and an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens comes in behind you (either in the turn lane or the lane to your right), what is the proper procedure? Thank you!
kfgo.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 23, 2023,
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods as well as coyote hunters and bobcat trappers around Roseau County. Enforcement action taken on anglers using too many lines. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent time during the week attending snowmobile training, checking area anglers, and following up...
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
The Winter Coyote Watch Continues! Hide your small pets and holiday leftovers!
Coyote Breeding Season in Minnesota has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
You may have noticed you are seeing more coyotes around lately. That is because in Minnesota, the coyote mating season is from late January through February. If you haven’t seen them, you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal and are Minnesota’s most abundant large predator.
Wasted! Bizarre moment rogue snow plow driver smashes down several trash cans in Minnesota
A snow plow driver in St. Paul, Minnesota went rogue on Friday, bulldozing local residents' trash cans and recycling bins in a bizarre incident currently under investigation by city officials.
Minnesota should resist pressure from North Dakota coal lobby to weaken climate legislation
Innovation breeds resistance, and as Minnesota’s Legislature works to set our state on a new ambitious course towards 100% clean energy our neighbors in North Dakota are doing their best to muddy the waters. The so-called “Coalition for a Secure Energy Future” has jumped into action with the start...
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
