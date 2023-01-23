Read full article on original website
'Rangers would be a step up for Ross Stewart,' says former Sunderland man
Ross Stewart would be advancing his career if he left Sunderland for Rangers, according to one for Black Cats player.
Report: Lyon Want Over €30million From Chelsea For Malo Gusto
Lyon do not want to lose Malo Gusto amid interest from Chelsea, and they want a big fee if they do have to part ways with the defender.
Scottish Gossip: Nisbet, Millwall, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record) Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record) Meanwhile, Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his...
Danny Ings injures knee on West Ham debut and faces several weeks out
West Ham will have to wait for Danny Ings to display his goalscoring threat after the striker suffered a minor knee injury
Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen
Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
Report: Chelsea Could Make A 'Surprise' Midfield Signing
Chelsea could decide to go for a surprise player if they fail to sign Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this January.
Moises Caicedo: Midfielder 'focused on Brighton' amid Chelsea transfer talk
Moises Caicedo has said he is "focused on Brighton" amid speculation about his future at the club. The Seagulls reportedly turned down a £55m bid by Chelsea, who could make an improved offer for the 21-year-old before the transfer window closes. The defensive midfielder joined Brighton in February 2021...
EXCLUSIVE: Portsmouth closing in on Bailey Wright with deadline-beating deal likely
Sunderland are looking increasingly likely to let Bailey Wright leave, with Portsmouth confident of a deal.
National League: Woking v Torquay & Eastleigh v Barnet off because of frozen pitches
Woking's National League game with Torquay United and Eastleigh's fixture against Barnet have been postponed because of frozen pitches. Woking's playing surface failed an inspection by a referee at 12:00 GMT on Wednesday and a decision was made to call off the game to stop unnecessary travel for fans and players.
Gareth Ainsworth: Wycombe boss says team ready to 'crash' the play-offs party again
Wycombe are ready for an "almighty bun fight" in the battle for League One play-off places, according to manager Gareth Ainsworth. The Chairboys reached last season's final after finishing sixth, only to lose 2-0 to Sunderland at Wembley. They moved up to seventh, two points behind sixth-placed Barnsley, after Tuesday's...
HOLTECAST | Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa - In Unai Emery we trust!
It certainly wasn’t the most pleasing performance on Saturday, but Unai Emery’s Aston Villa were able to grind out another important win at the St. Mary’s Stadium; what did Cole and Seb make of Villa’s third successive away win?. In Unai we trust! Just how good...
Three Manchester City Fixtures Amended
The lords and masters of TV have spoken once again and three of Manchester City’s fixtures in March have been amended for live broadcast. The blues matches at home to Newcastle and West Ham United and their trip to Crystal Palace have been selected for TV viewing. The blues...
Man Utd find loan club for Savage
Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is set to join League One strugglers Forest Green on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, son of former footballer Robbie Savage, made his United debut in December 2021 against Young Boys in the Champions League. It was agreed at United this...
Oxford United: Negotiations to start over new stadium site
An authority has given the go-ahead for negotiations to begin over the leasing of land for a new football stadium. Oxford United has played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001, but does not own the ground. The lease expires in 2026. A new site on greenbelt land, dubbed "the Triangle",...
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Goodwin, Hibs, Hearts, Nisbet, Giakoumakis, Raskin, Oh, Jenz, Sibbick, Brophy, Livingston
Major League Soccer club Atlanta United have opened talks to sign Giorgos Giakoumakis from Celtic and could gazump Urawa Red Diamonds, who had looked favourites to take the 28-year-old striker to the J-League. (Football Scotland) Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has agreed a move to Atlanta United, but the transfer has...
Scunthorpe United: David Hilton completes takeover from Peter Swann
David Hilton has become the new owner and chairman of Scunthorpe United. The Iron, who were served with a winding up petition by HM Revenue and Customs earlier this month, are bottom of the National League. The takeover brings Peter Swann's 10-year period as owner to an end. "I'm pleased...
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Cairney assaulted three players
A former Celtic Boys Club manager indecently assaulted three players in the 1970s and 80s, a court has found. Frank Cairney, who denied the charges, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, but was deemed unable to participate because of health issues. An examination of facts was...
Everton Fires Manager Frank Lampard
The Toffees are back in the relegation battle, sitting tied for last on points in the Premier League table after 20 games.
Sarah Glenn: England leg-spinner on pride of making Derbyshire return
England spin bowler Sarah Glenn says she re-joined Derbyshire to help young players in her home county discover the passion she found within the team. The 23-year-old returns after four years with Worcestershire. It is as a Pears player that she broke through to play for England in 2019 and...
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
