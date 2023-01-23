Read full article on original website
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck By Smiley At OVO Fest
It wasn’t Drake that left Ice Spice starstruck at OVO Fest. Prior to the success of “Munch (Feelin U),” Ice Spice became a viral figure after blogs spotted her next to Drake at OVO Fest. At the time, she had only a few singles out and an On The Radar freestyle that began to gain steam. However, that sole appearance spurred curiosity about the bubbling Drill rapper, especially as some speculated that she and Drake could be a thing.
Drake Spent An Outrageous Amount On NYC Hotel Room During Apollo Concerts
Drizzy went all out during his time in New York City. Drake had New York City on lock last weekend during his back-to-back concerts at the Apollo. The rapper pulled out all of the stops during the show. He recreated his childhood bedroom and brought out special guests like 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Dipset.
Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Unfolds In “Dear Rock” Music Video: Watch
The headlines surrounding Blueface’s name as of late have been undeniably chaotic. Still, behind the scenes of all the drama, the 26-year-old has actually had a lot to celebrate. First, he rang in his birthday last weekend. At the same time, found out that he could become a father of three this year.
Chrisean Rock’s “No Jumper” Meltdown Makes It Into “Lit” Music Video Featuring Blueface
Just when we thought Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship couldn’t get any more confusing, the tumultuous couple throws a curve ball our way. Less than a week ago, they told the world they were done for good. At the time, the California-born rapper was celebrating his 26th birthday, and the Baltimore native revealed to the world that she’s pregnant. Her beau was quick to deny paternity and accuse her of sleeping with nearly a dozen men in the last year, but she remains confident in her abilities to become a mother.
Ice Spice & Her Baddie Friends Go Hard For The “In Ha Mood” Music Video
There’s no one quite like Ice Spice. Upon dropping her debut EP earlier this month, the Bronx-born lyricist sold 15K units. To some this may not sound like a lot. However, it’s key to remember that the 23-year-old only broke out last summer with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
T.I. Names His Top Five Rappers Turned Actors
While the Atlanta pioneer is no stranger to the screen, he went through some classic picks in his countdown. While a lot of rappers stick to what they blew up with, it’s more common by the day to see them venture into other fields. T.I. just shared his top five list of rappers turned actors with Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast. Moreover, his list includes a lot of the classic heavy hitters that can’t escape a mention.
Eddie Murphy Was Snowed In At Rick James’ House While Recording “Party All The Time”
Watch as Eddie revisits being under 5 feet of snow at Rick James’s house for two weeks. He called it “maybe the most fun I ever had.”. If there is anyone who has endless tales of Hollywood antics, it’s Eddie Murphy. The entertainment icon isn’t only known for his comedy skills and blockbusters on the silver screen; back in the day, he also released a single, “Party All The Time.” The track featured his good friend Rick James who Murphy has woven into several strange stories of pop culture’s past.
Shemar Moore Jokes About Time When Alicia Keys Turned Him Down
He asked her out for a drink and she apparently told him, “My man situation is handled.”. The number of women who have vied for Shemar Moore’s affection over the years is endless, but Alicia Keys isn’t one of them. The veteran actor recently stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show and revisited his days as the host of Soul Train. It was then that he met Keys and revealed, “I tried to get at her.”
50 Cent Hints At New Music After 6 Singles Go Platinum
Fif could have some new heat on the way after half a dozen of his singles are certified platinum. 50 Cent could come through with a new project in the near future or at least a new single. The rapper took to Instagram to hint at his return to the studio shortly after earning six additional platinum certifications to his collection.
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Disagree Over Marriage
The two recently aired out their thoughts on tying the knot with Jason Lee on his new Revolt show. Blueface & Chrisean Rock recently talked over their feelings on marriage on a new The Jason Lee Show episode on Revolt TV. Although their recent public bickering concerned fans more than usual, it seems they still have a lot to talk about. After pregnancy rumors, breakups, and a lot of Twitter back and forth, social media is on the edge of their seat.
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Married In LA, Music Video Filmed During Ceremony: Report
One of the 26-year-old’s team members allegedly told Media Take Out that the marriage was legal. Despite all their recent drama, it seems as though Chrisean Rock was right about her marriage prediction. The Crazy In Love star has obviously made it known that she would love for Blueface to put a ring on her finger.
Ice Spice Was Hyped At Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Reference
“Munch” took over the world, and Ice Spice couldn’t believe Cardi mentioned the hit single on her track with GloRilla. It’s Ice Spice’s time to shine, and artists are noticing her light. The “Munch (Feelin U)” hitmaker has been on a whirlwind since her viral track took over the internet. Rappers spit freestyles over her beats, and she’s been co-signed by several chart-toppers. However, one person’s mention made Ice Spice the most excited.
21 Savage Doesn’t Think ATL Can Recover After Takeoff’s Murder: “You Just Feel It”
21 says the city took “big ass losses” recently, and even the nightlife seems different after Takeoff’s death. As the courts push forward to seek justice for Takeoff’s death, 21 Savage is speaking on the impact his murder has had on Atlanta. In Complex’s expansive feature with 21, the shifts happening in the city were addressed—including YSL’s RICO case. When asked about the social temperature in Atlanta, the rapper seemed unsure whether the city could rebound.
Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom
Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
2 Chainz Finds Father’s Stash Of Cash While Fixing Broken Pipe
While doing some work around the house, 2 Chainz stumbled upon a surprise. He’s often spoken about his pain after losing his father, but 2 Chainz got a surprise that brought on fond memories of his dad. It seems that the rapper was doing a bit of work around his home when a broken pipe revealed a secret stash. Chainz believes the cash was hidden away by his father.
NYPD Release Their Footage From Drake’s Apollo Concert
The New York Police Department posted a video to their YouTube channel covering their footage from Drake’s Apollo Theater show. The New York Police Department (NYPD) just released footage they took of Drake’s shows at the Apollo Theater. Moreover, the footage centers of the security, organization, and general workflow behind the show. While hundreds were in awe of one of the 6 God’s first performances in a while, the efforts of hundreds behind-the-scenes can’t be forgotten.
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
Trippie Redd Fans Demand Refund After Late Concert
His most recent album “MANSION MUSIK” is projected to sell 55k copies in its first week. Trippie Redd fans are demanding a refund after a Richmond, Virginia concert on Sunday night (January 22) went sour. Moreover, this news comes on the heels of his most recent album, MANSION MUSIK. While the album got its fair share of energetic praise and disappointed criticism, its first week sales numbers share a more objective story.
