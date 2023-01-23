Ah, yes, another NFL game and another brawl. Folks, is it just me, or have there been more brawls at sporting events than ever before? Anyways, on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys were in California to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. If you watched the game, you are aware that the Cowboys has zero fight in them as they were beaten by the 49ers. But, to say the Cowboys' fans did not have any fight in them would be incorrect as a wild brawl broke out at an AT&T Stadium watch party.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO