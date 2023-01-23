Read full article on original website
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Bakersfield Channel
How should you prepare for a recession?
WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
Our Current Recession Is Going To Turn Into A Rich-cession In 2023
Wealthy Americans could get hurt more than usual this year
CNBC
Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Biden's new retirement law means you may not have to choose between paying off student debt and saving for the future
Starting next year, your boss can match whatever you're paying in student loans through retirement plans like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Home prices and mortgages will stay high this year, but housing activity is set to cool further amid mild recession, Fannie Mae says
Mortgage rates could remain high if inflation indicators stay hot or if prices rebound, Fannie Mae said. It sees a mild recession for the US in 2023.
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
What a U.S. Government Debt Default Would Mean for You
Congress and the White House must agree on raising the $31.4 trillion government-debt ceiling to avoid default.
AOL Corp
3 top tips to slash your $10,000 credit card balance
For folks carrying $10,000 in credit card debt — or any amount at all — now is the time to pay it down before the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates even higher. “It's a really, really tough time to have credit card debt,” Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).
moneyweek.com
House prices could fall 30%. Should investors be worried about a repeat of 2008?
The outlook for UK house prices is bleak. After two years of explosive growth, the market is now starting to slow as the cost of borrowing rises amid interest rate increases. Analysts expect this trend to continue into 2023, with some predicting that prices could decline by as much as 30% next year (this could be good news for buyers looking to snap up a bargain).
msn.com
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Survey: 46% Of U.S. Adults Say We’re In A Recession
Morning Consult finds many Americans want to take actions to prepare for a recession, but can't. Economists and business owners can debate all they want about when the U.S. economy will enter a recession. If you ask adults in the U.S., nearly half of them think it already has. That’s...
Debt Ceiling: 6 Million Jobs, 7% Unemployment Rate Are on the Line If Government Defaults
On January 19, the U.S. government reached its debt ceiling limit of $31.4 trillion, provoking U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to tell Congress "extraordinary measures" would start to roll out in...
Fed needs mortgage-backed securities exit plan 'earlier than later,' George says
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George has urged her colleagues to come to terms "earlier than later" on a plan for the U.S. central bank to exit the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market and be more explicit on how bond purchases will figure into future monetary policy.
KHOU
Tips to pay off credit card debt
When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
Expert Advice: With Rates So High, Is a High-Yield Savings Account a Better Bet Than the Stock Market?
The federal funds rate, the figure that determines interest rates in the United States, increased to 4.33% on Dec. 15, 2022. That rate is the highest rate since 2007 when the federal funds rate topped...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: January 22, 2023 | Rates at their lowest since September
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates rose at the beginning of...
NBC San Diego
GDP Report Could Show Solid Fourth-Quarter Growth But Still Signal a Recession Is Coming, Economists Say
Fourth-quarter gross domestic product will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. It is expected to show that the economy slowed, but still grew at a solid 2.8% pace in the fourth quarter over the third, according to Dow Jones. Economists are looking for signals of how weak or...
