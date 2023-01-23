ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Couple Attempting to Save Pig at Fair Auction Horrified to Learn They Bid on Its Meat

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8JEi_0kOCGx7g00
(Photo by Chimperil59 via Getty Images)

A Florida couple who run a Palm Beach animal sanctuary bid on a pig at a state fair auction, planning to give it a new home. After winning the pig, however, they learned that the animal was going to the slaughterhouse anyway. Rather than paying for a live pig, they spent nearly $5,000 on pork.

Meg and Eric Weinberger, owners of the animal sanctuary, said they visited the state fair with the sole purpose of bringing home a pig. When the family spotted Bella B Swine, they instantly knew she was the one, placing the highest bid on her – $4,700 – and successfully winning the animal. It was then, however, that the trouble began.

When the Weinbergers approached fair organizers to claim Bella, they were horrified to learn that they wouldn’t be able to bring her to the sanctuary. They could either take home her meat or nothing at all, a detail that the family insists they had no knowledge of prior to bidding. Had they known it was a “terminal” livestock auction, they wouldn’t have come.

“It did not say it was a slaughter–only auction, otherwise we’d have turned around and walked away,” Meg Weinberger told The Guardian. “They said it was state law that the animal had to be slaughtered, but other fairs in Florida allow auction winners to take the animals with them. You can keep the meat, donate the meat, or take the animal home.”

Florida Fair Declines Private Purchase of Pig

With their purchase of the pig via auction declined, the Weinbergers contacted the Florida Department of Agriculture to ask about the possibility of a private sale – fair officials, however, declined this offer as well. “I waited six hours until the end of the auction, and this lady walks in and says, ‘That’s the way it is, it’s a termination sale,'” she said.

According to Vicki Chouris, President and CEO of the South Florida Fair, the rules of the pig auction were extremely clear from the beginning. Aspiring farmers across the state raise livestock animals for slaughter, then auction them off at the fair.

“We are a venue for young people in our community to learn how to be ranchers and farmers,” she said. “The process is they raise the animal for food consumption. That is the reason why. To change those rules mid-stream because somebody wants to take an animal home is not ethical. These children are being told how to follow rules.”

The Weinbergers fired back, however, claiming that rules were in fact not clear. The animal sanctuary owners claimed the rules were not on the website, the brochures, nor displayed on any signage at the fair or auction. And as it turns out, they were right.

“Unfortunately it was not there,” Chouris said. “It will be in the future and we are all learning from this experience.”

In the end, fair organizers didn’t charge the Weinbergers, and Bella the pig is at a butcher’s facility. The Weinberger family says they haven’t given up and will continue to fight for Bella’s life.

Comments / 41

just me
2d ago

😄 that's most livestock auctions are about. A kid catches or the parents buy a steer calf and raise it, which entails handling it, cleaning up after it and making sure it's getting the nutrition and keeping it healthy daily and taking it to shows at fairs for a year, then auction it off.

Reply
13
Regina Walker
2d ago

I remember at the county fair in Ventura County many years ago a couple thought that their bid was for the steer and thought the kid should get more than something like 75¢. They bid over $100. They did not realize that the bid price was per pound. They did decide to give the kid what they bid per pound. Good thing they had lots of money.

Reply
7
GoPro2020
2d ago

Want to save the pig? Here’s what you do, take lessons on how to cure the meat I heard salt is very effective on that front🤡

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo

A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park is no longer open to the public, leaving some of their former employees scrambling to find work, RadarOnline.com has learned. The closure laid off around 30 employees, according to reports, which claimed they were given $200 in severance pay after being left "blindsided" by the news.The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers. Deen later addressed...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy