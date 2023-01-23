Read full article on original website
Related
mypulsenews.com
Patsy Ann Hill Powell
Mrs. Patsy Ann Hill Powell, age 74, of Mena, Arkansas passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. She was born on Monday, December 20, 1948, to Herman Hill and Julia Ann Knox Hill in Blackfork, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Wanda...
mypulsenews.com
Hosanna Katherine Barnes
Hosanna Katherine Barnes was born April 5th, 1999, in Mena, AR, to her parents, Jason and Katherine Barnes. She went home to be with the Lord on November 29th, 2022, in Conway, Arkansas surrounded by her family. Hosanna was a member of the Canaanland Church in Mena, Arkansas and attended...
mypulsenews.com
Mena Police Reports
A theft report was taken from a walk-in complainant. A theft report was taken from Walmart. A theft of motor fuel report was taken from Murphy USA. Megan Hubbard, 35, and Curtis Hudson, 53, were both charged with Theft of Property at Walmart. January 17. A report of criminal trespass...
Comments / 0