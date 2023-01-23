Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Man arrested for hitting and killing Lexington man with truck
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A man accused of hitting and killing a Lexington man with his truck, and then lying about being the driver, has been arrested and will soon face a preliminary hearing. Dawson County Court records say Arturo Navarrete Jr., 20, is charged with motor vehicle homicide...
foxnebraska.com
Top ranked girl's wrestler signs with Hastings College
AMHERST, Neb. — Amherst Bronco Reagen Gallaway signed her letter of intent on Thursday to wrestle at Hastings College. The top ranked girl’s wrestler in Nebraska won a state title in her first year competing at 138 pounds. The senior had as many as six offers but ultimately...
Comments / 0