Brooks & Dunn announce ‘REBOOT 2023 TOUR’ with a date set for Dickies Arena
Brooks & Dunn are hitting the road again for their 2023 tour with a tour date set for Fort Worth.
Flatland Cavalry Plot Spring 2023 Headlining Tour
Country band Flatland Cavalry have added a new stretch of headlining shows to their already busy 2023 touring schedule. The Texas natives will treat fans across the U.S. to intimate theater and club shows in between previously announced support slots for Luke Combs and Parker McCollum later this year. Fresh...
Fans React to Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Singing Karaoke With the Country Star
Miranda Lambert's husband isn't a singer. But he joined her for some karaoke, which allowed fans to witness his voice for themselves.
Country Music Hall Of Fame Details The Story Behind Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’
It’s no secret that Chris Stapleton is one of the best singer/songwriters in all of mainstream country music right now. Not to mention, it’s hard to find an artist more versatile than Stapleton, as he can sing just about any genre imaginable. If you’re a Stapleton fan, then...
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses
Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs Featured in 2023 ‘American Currents’ Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (CMHOF) continues to examine the current state of country music with the new edition of its American Currents exhibit. American Currents: State of the Music is the latest installment of the museum’s annual exhibit that showcases artists’ contributions that have impacted the genre over the past year. Artists featured in the 2023 exhibit range from modern superstars to legendary acts including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Parker McCollum and Sunny Sweeney, with Shania Twain, Reba McEntire and Wynonna Judd representing the country music legends.
Bobby Shares Heartwarming Story About Jake Owen
Jake Owen helped Arnold's Country Kitchen 10 years ago!
CMT
Carly Pearce Joins Forces With Cole Swindell To Sing "Never Say Never" At Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa
Carly Pearce has escaped music city to knock back margaritas with her boyfriend, Riley King, and to collaborate with Cole Swindell at Luke Bryan's music festival in paradise. The "Country On" singer's annual Crash My Playa event recently (Jan. 22) wrapped at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico. The four-day affair included performances from – Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Dylan Scott, DJ Rock, Kendall Marvel, Pearce, and an appearance from fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie. Meanwhile, Dustin Lynch closed out the star-studded weekend with one of his famous pool parties.
‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Responds to Kelsea Ballerini Dating Rumors
Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes garnered some attention after they were spotted at the College Football Playoff National Championship game between TCU and Georgia earlier this month. A photo shared by Stokes on his official Instagram account shows him cozying up to the country star to watch...
Blake Shelton Breaks Ground on Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s Blue Tick Burger, Redneck Nachos, Hillbilly Seltzer, and more are coming to Sin City. Blake recently broke ground in Las Vegas on his sixth Ole Red restaurant and bar. The Vegas location, tentatively slated to open in late 2023, follows venues in Nashville (2), Tishomingo, Gatlinburg, and Orlando.
NASCAR Announces The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett to Headline Chicago Street Race Weekend Concerts
When NASCAR comes to town, they bring a lot of entertainment, and it isn’t just the drivers. The Chicago Street... The post NASCAR Announces The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett to Headline Chicago Street Race Weekend Concerts appeared first on Outsider.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
