The Ducati Monster has been an integral part of the manufacturer’s lineup for over 30 years. A monumental reason for its success has been its constant progression with the times, and it even bid adieu to its iconic trellis chassis in its latest avatar for the sake of modernism. Owing to this, the Monster seems like the perfect canvas for Ducati’s first electric motorcycle, and could very well lure in enthusiasts of all ages. Designer Filippo Ubertino also has similar views, but unlike us, he has brought this thought to life by creating an electric Ducati Monster concept for all of us to enjoy.

3 DAYS AGO