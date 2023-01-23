ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.

No other details related to the alleged incident were immediately available.

Thomas recently arrived at Georgia after catching 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Mississippi State. He was MSU’s leading receiver in 2022 with 44 catches, 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

Thomas, expected to be a key piece for the UGA offense next season, was one of two SEC transfers that Georgia added at receiver. The Bulldogs also brought in Dominic Lovett from Missouri. Lovett caught 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers.

Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers will be back next fall but Georgia lost one of its best receivers, Adonai Mitchell, to Texas last week.

Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest

Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus.  Thomas is accused of ...
ATHENS, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia football transfer Thomas arrested on felony charge

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
ATHENS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say

A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek

It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
ATHENS, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Alex Murdaugh: Attorneys duel in opening statements at double murder trial in SC

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Opening statements began in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. The remarks by prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday foreshadowed what promises to be an emotional trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021, on the family’s property, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.
WALTERBORO, SC
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Lawmakers pushing for bigger raises for all Georgia school employees

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are 1.7 million students enrolled in Georgia public schools. Democrats and Republicans both said it’s important to invest in those students, but they’re divided on how. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced his budget will include another raise for educators. He’s...
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey

CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
ILLINOIS STATE
