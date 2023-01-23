The disgruntled worker charged with killing seven people at two mushroom farms in the Northern California city of Half Moon Bay possibly carried out the rampage over a $100 bill for damaged equipment. Chunli Zhao, 66, told investigators he was incensed by the bill from his boss for damage to heavy construction equipment, sparking his shooting spree, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Bay Area News Group on Friday. The damage was caused by a collision between Zhao’s forklift and a co-worker’s bulldozer. Zhao insisted that the co-worker was to blame — but his supervisor told him he had...

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO