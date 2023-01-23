Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Air Adjust Force Gets a "Black-Multi" Makeover
Following up on several AMBUSH colorways and a couple of general releases of the silhouette, Nike’s Air Adjust Force sneaker is now returning in an all-new “Black-Multi” color scheme. The upcoming offering starts with a leather build across the upper, while the removable shroud on the upper...
hypebeast.com
Matthew M. Williams Teases Givenchy's New TK-MX Sneaker
Givenchy’s Matthew M. Williams has just teased a brand-new sneaker and it was seen IRL for the first time yesterday at Paris Fashion Week. The Paris-based fashion house has been keeping busy as of late. For example, the label recently collaborated with Disney to celebrate 100 years in film and it has also just unveiled its new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign — another project led by Williams — that featured the multi-talented Jamaican artist, Alkaline.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam"
February 2023 will be a major month for Jordan Brand as it has its forthcoming Air Jordan 1 KO Low collaboration with Union LA set to release alongside a flurry of new inline launches. Falling in line with the latter is the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” — a new installment geared towards the sportswear brand’s women’s audience that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hypebeast.com
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
hypebeast.com
Sotheby's and Jordan Brand Announce a Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Auction
Jordan Brand has unofficially called 2023 the “Jordan Year” and it will be celebrating all year long with a series of special initiatives. First up on its list? The Beaverton imprint has partnered up with Sotheby’s to conduct an exclusive auction for 23 pairs of Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13s. The love letter to the iconic hip hop artist was initially crafted in 2017 to celebrate Biggie’s 45th birthday, but they’ve resurfaced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop and self-belief.
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
HipHopDX.com
Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers
The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Debuts New Basketball Sneaker & More Outdoor-Inspired Looks
Adidas and Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection is on its way. This time around, the line, titled Park Trail, is getting an outdoor-inspired update. The apparel offers both fashion and function by re-thinking classic outdoor styles through elevated fabrics, iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage while also incorporating utilitarian convertibility, along with layering and on-body storage. The drop consists of 56 apparel styles, including inclusive sizing, 12 accessories and three footwear styles. And making its debut is the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe in two colorways. Standouts include a Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat, Camo Canvas Track Suit as well as the Camo...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Offers Three 2002R’s in Its New "Denim Pack"
Quickly following up on Teddy Santis’ Made in USA collection, New Balance has just presented a new “Denim Pack” of its 2002R silhouette. Over recent times, New Balance has expanded its 2002R offering, showcasing the model with fresh colorways, collaborations — with the likes of atmos — and even with slight adaptations, such as its recently-unveiled “Nightwatch Green” iteration with removable pouches on the upper.
Complex
‘Fuchsia Dream’ Nike Air Max 1 Women’s Releasing in 2023
Nike’s plans for women’s Air Max 1 colorways for the second half of this year include a bright “Fuchsia Dream” pair, one inspired by collectible toys, and another done in premium tan materials, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The women’s “Fuchsia Dream”...
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike SB Dunk Low "Midnight Navy/Desert Ochre"
While collaborations tend to generate the most excitement when it comes to the output from. and its Nike SB division, the skateboarding-focused sub-label still gives its inline lineup a generous amount of love. Lined up for the coming months is the Nike SB Dunk Low “Midnight Navy/Desert Ochre,” and after popping up via early imagery towards the end of 2022, the kicks have now resurfaced by way of Nike official photos.
hypebeast.com
Official Release Date for Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air More Uptempo
Is expanding its partnership with Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) with a Nike Air More Uptempo rendition. In celebration of Nike ambassador and professional tennis player, Serena Williams, the multihyphenate now has her own creative touch on the classic high-top, giving it a complete style makeover. The shoe comes constructed in a mix of materials, featuring twill-denim like as a base for the upper, along with ribbed tongues. The silhouette is dressed in dark obsidian, space purple, volt and summit white color scheme. The stitching is highlighted in volt, prominently emphasizing the “AIR” branding on the later. Purple lateral mini labels and an extra set of laces come with the shoe to round out the design.
Pusha T Unveils Unreleased “THORN” Branded adidas Samba Sneaker
Pusha T is stepping back into the sneaker game. He has teased his new collaboration with adidas called "THORN." The post Pusha T Unveils Unreleased “THORN” Branded adidas Samba Sneaker appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Lauren London Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere
Lauren London is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble. London wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt. London wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond...
hypebeast.com
The Nike KD 15 "ALL-STAR" Has an Official Release Date
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is gearing up for the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star game happening later this February in Salt Lake City, Utah. has released a new colorway of Durant’s signature shoe, commemorating the occasion. The Nike KD 15 arrives in a light orewood brown, metallic gold, sundial,...
Hypebae
Would You Cop These Unreleased Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh?
Images of an unreleased Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low designed by the late Virgil Abloh have surfaced online. Not much information on these fuzzy shoes is available at the moment. However, based on mockups and images taken by Don C reveal an AF1 Low covered in faux fur in shades of pink, orange and yellow. A subtle Swoosh appears on the side in deep navy, while Abloh’s recognizable labeled shoelaces peep through the material.
hypebeast.com
adidas Reveals a Teal Xare BOOST Colorway
Earlier this year, adidas’ newest model in its Originals line — the Xare BOOST — made its first appearance. Arriving at select retailers, the brand is now ready to usher in the new silhouette itself. Looks in “Core Black” and “Footwear White” kicked things off and now fresh teal hues find themselves covering a majority of the slick runner.
