Delphi, IN

Delphi murder suspect's jurors will come from Fort Wayne or South Bend

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

DELPHI, Ind. — Twelve jurors and an unnamed number of alternative jurors from either St. Joseph or Allen counties likely will be brought to Delphi to try Libby German and Abby Williams' accused killer.

Judge Frances Gull will have the final say from which county jurors will be picked.

Prosecutors charged Richard Allen , 50, on Oct. 28 with two counts of murder, alleging that he is the man who killed the two Delphi teens on Feb. 13, 2017, along the north bank of the Deer Creek.

The killings drew attention from the national news media, and the interest in the case grew over the 68 months between the time of the girls' deaths and Allen's arrest.

Allen's attorney's filed a motion for a change of venue on Nov. 28, but Gull ruled on Jan. 13 that Allen's trial would be held in Carroll County. However, she acknowledged that an impartial jury could not be found among the 20,000 people who live in Carroll County.

More: Delphi murders: Prosecutors argue for secrecy as they search for additional suspects

Gull asked Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland and Allen's attorneys, Bradley Rozzi an Andrew Baldwin, to agree to a county and present their suggestions to her.

That happened Monday when McLeland and Allen's attorneys filed a stipulation agreeing to picking jurors from either the South Bend area or the Fort Wayne area.

Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, spent the night at Libby's grandparent's house the night before they were killed.

Feb. 13, 2017, was an unusually warm day with temperatures in the 60, so the girls went hiking on the trails east of town.

While around the Monon High Bridge, Libby took a photo of a man walking on the bridge. Police believe that man is the person who killed the girls, and prosecutors allege that man is Allen.

In October, the probable cause affidavit indicated, the police matched tool markings on a .40-caliber bullet found at the scene of the killings to tool markings of bullets ejected from Allen's semiautomatic pistol. This linked Allen to the killings, according to the affidavit.

Police detained Allen on Oct. 26, charged and arrested him on Oct. 28. Indiana State Police, however, refused to release Allen's name, identifying information and his charges until Oct. 31.

The Journal & Courier has filed a complaint with the Indiana Public Access Counselor's office asking for an opinion on whether the police violated Indiana law, which requires police to release the names, charges and factual circumstances of an arrest within 24 hours of the arrest.

The Public Access Counselor has not yet published an informal or formal opinion.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Delphi murder suspect's jurors will come from Fort Wayne or South Bend

Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

