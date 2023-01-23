ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.

No other details related to the alleged incident were immediately available.

Thomas recently arrived at Georgia after catching 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Mississippi State. He was MSU’s leading receiver in 2022 with 44 catches, 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

Thomas, expected to be a key piece for the UGA offense next season, was one of two SEC transfers that Georgia added at receiver. The Bulldogs also brought in Dominic Lovett from Missouri. Lovett caught 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers.

Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers will be back next fall but Georgia lost one of its best receivers, Adonai Mitchell, to Texas last week.

Ray Sanders
2d ago

Sorry Mr. Green Bean, he's from Mississippi, so don't you dare disrespect Coach Smart with that. He's won back to back with Elite Athletes, not Con men😡 and your Coach has done what? "I REST MY CASE". GO DAWGS!!! THREE-PEAT 😂🤣👏🏽👏🏽

