Lackawanna County, PA

Lane reopens after multi-car crash on I-81 in Lackawanna County

By Richard C. Kraus
 2 days ago

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a multi-car crash caused a left lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound from Exit 188 (Dunmore) to Exit 185 (President Biden Expressway) in Lackawanna County.

Portion of I-81 NB reopen after crash

The crash occurred at mile marker 187 Monday morning. No further information about the crash is available at this time.

The section of I-81 reopened around 9:30 a.m.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.

