Lane reopens after multi-car crash on I-81 in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a multi-car crash caused a left lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound from Exit 188 (Dunmore) to Exit 185 (President Biden Expressway) in Lackawanna County.Portion of I-81 NB reopen after crash
The crash occurred at mile marker 187 Monday morning. No further information about the crash is available at this time.
The section of I-81 reopened around 9:30 a.m.
