Lane reopens after multi-car crash on I-81 in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a multi-car crash caused a left lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound from Exit 188 (Dunmore) to Exit 185 (President Biden Expressway) in Lackawanna County.

The crash occurred at mile marker 187 Monday morning. No further information about the crash is available at this time.

The section of I-81 reopened around 9:30 a.m.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.

